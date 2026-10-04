College Football Coach Fired Mid Game After Embarrassing Blow to Program After 42 Years

Pack your stuff and leave. That’s exactly what seems to have happened during the Colorado State and Oregon State game on Saturday. The first quarter wasn’t even done when Colorado’s defensive coordinator, Tyson Summers, was nowhere to be found.

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That was odd since he was calling the defense, but after Oregon’s 14-0 lead, thanks to two of their touchdowns, Summers had disappeared. Turns out, there was more to his disappearance than what met the eye.

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As per ESPN’s Pete Thamel: “Summers has been dismissed as the defensive coordinator at Colorado State. He was replaced as play caller during CSU’s loss to Oregon State today.”

So, defensive responsibilities shifted during the game, with co-defensive coordinator Kenny McClendon stepping in to call the plays and cornerbacks coach Trent Matthews relaying the calls to the defense. Summers never returned during the game.

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As per reports, it was head coach Jim Mora who fired him during the 56-26 loss to Oregon. But it doesn’t end here. Mora had already planned for what’s next.

Post the game, he interacted with reporters, confirmed the firing, the reason behind it, and mentioned Kenny McClendon would be calling defensive plays ahead.

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“I relieved him [Summers] of his duties as a play-caller,” Mora said. “He made the decision, on his own, to leave the field, and he is no longer with the program.

“Tyson was relieved of his play-calling duties. He left the field, and he is no longer with this football program. That is permanent.”

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To many, this might look like a hasty call on Mora’s end. But was it really a rash move?

Not really!

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The tension surrounding Colorado State’s defense had been building for weeks, and the earlier loss to UTSA only made matters worse. A week earlier, the Rams had given up 59 points in defeat, but even worse was the fact that Mora and Summers were arguing on the sidelines. The discord was clear, and Mora had no qualms talking about it publicly.

He had mentioned how the team needed to simplify its defensive approach. For a program already drowning in defensive problems, it was about as loud a message as Jim Mora could send.

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Colorado State briefly made the move look unnecessary during the Oregon game. Mel Brown returned the ensuing kickoff 36 yards, ripped off a 46-yard run, and then scored from 17 yards out. Kenyon Agurs followed with a sack and fumble recovery, setting up K’saan Farrar’s 1-yard touchdown run.

Just like that, the game was tied 14-14. Then, Oregon State came hard at the defense again. By halftime, Oregon State was ahead 35-14.

Colorado State’s defensive collapse had been building for weeks

Colorado State had already surrendered 100 points and 1,101 yards in its previous two games against BYU and UTSA. The Rams had allowed more than 300 yards in the first half for the third consecutive game. Now add 651 yards and 56 points against Oregon State.

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The Rams also gave up 50-plus points in consecutive games for the first time since 1984. That’s 42 years. So, it is definitely an alarm bell.

Colorado State eventually lost 56-26, falling to 2-3 after starting the season 2-0. It was the Rams’ third straight loss and their first Pac-12 defeat after entering their homecoming game expecting a fresh start in conference play. Instead, a program-record crowd watched its DC disappear before the first quarter was finished.

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After giving up 52 points per game over the last three weeks, Colorado State no longer has a defensive slump, but a defensive crisis.

How did Colorado State players react to Tyson Summers’ firing?

They knew something was wrong when the DC walked away, but had to continue playing. It goes without saying that Mora would have talked to his players by now.

However, during the post-game presser, when asked about how the players responded to Summers’ firing, Mora stated:

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“I don’t know. In a game, you’re going to the next play. Players just want to play. They don’t worry about all that cr-p. That’s our stuff to worry about. You got to put them in position to be successful; that’s your No. 1 job as a coach.”

The Rams have a bye before traveling to Texas State on Oct. 15. Only time will tell if Kenny McClendon can make a difference. However, what we do know is that Mora will do all he can to help McClendon’s play-calling duty become a success.

“I support him [McClendon] with everything I have in every way possible,” Mora stated. “A sounding board for him. I make recommendations. Of course, I’ve been in his shoes, a lot. I know how difficult it is. I’m going to be there for him, whatever he needs. Whatever he needs, he’s got from me. Any of these guys. Players, coaches, that’s my job.”

Well, fans will have to wait and watch.