College Football Coach Issues Public Apology After Another Holly Rowe-Like Incident Went Viral From Week 6 Game

Florida A&M head coach Quinn Gray had plenty to celebrate after securing his first SWAC win on Friday, but his postgame actions stole the spotlight. Gray abruptly ended a live TV interview on the field, pulling his player away and sparking debate online. The clip somewhat mirrored Texas coach Steve Sarkisian snubbing ESPN’s Holly Rowe mid-interview after beating Ohio State, showing how fast coaches cutting off live reporters turn viral.

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The Rattlers beat Alabama State 28-27 in Montgomery on Friday after the game was moved up by a day because of Hurricane Isaias. In major college football, live postgame sideline interviews are standard broadcast protocol. When SWAC TV reporter Symone Stanley began interviewing freshman quarterback Armond Parker, Gray abruptly pulled his player away mid-question, breaking normal broadcast rules.

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“Want to take a moment and apologize to Ms. Symone Stanley of SWAC TV for the abrupt ending to her interview with our QB Armond Parker,” Gray’s X post read. “There was a situation happening on the field, and tempers were flaring, and I needed everyone to get to the locker room so there wasn’t another story that would have needed to be explained. So again, I truly apologize to her and the SWAC Television crew!!!”

Though Gray did not explain the situation, he wanted everyone off the field and present in the locker room for a post-game briefing. His decision came after a chaotic game for 18-year-old quarterback Parker, who had just earned his first win as a starter after Isiah Knowles and Dustin Fletchere went down with thumb injuries.

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FAMU won this day the hard way. Alabama State blocked a 50-yard field goal on the opening drive, and Zion Crawford returned it 91 yards for a touchdown. Parker answered with a 36-yard run, then a 19-yard touchdown to Jamal Hailey for a 14-10 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, he threw back-to-back interceptions, including a 55-yard pick-six by Omari Russell. Alabama State led 27-14 going into the fourth quarter. But Parker later found Armand Burris for 88 yards and 89 yards, and Parker hit Tamez Young on a two-point conversion to take the lead. Isiah Davis blocked a 47-yard field goal to end it.

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“Being somebody’s homecoming is something you can use,” Gray said, according to Gerald Thomas III of the Tallahassee Democrat. “We’ll use it as much as we can as motivation, but you’ve still got to go out and play good football.”

The Hornets did plenty of damage on the ground. They ran for 267 yards, 128 from Jamarie Hostzclaw on 28 carries. FAMU still outgained them 386-381 on the strength of Burris, who had four catches for 216 yards. The Rattlers ran for just 96, and they came in dead last in FCS rushing at 48.4 yards per game.

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Florida A&M came in 1-4 after four straight losses in September, including a 77-7 loss at Miami. This was their first win since the August 29 opener against Albany State, and now they sit at 2-4 and 1-1 in the SWAC.

With the next stop being Jackson State, the top team in the Black College Football poll, on October 17, FAMU has plenty to clean up before the game. The Rattlers had a kick blocked for a score three games in a row, as the run defense gave up 267 yards. FAMU is also under an NCAA postseason ban because of academic progress rate issues, so every game from here on is about pride.