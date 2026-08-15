College Football Coach Mourns 29-YO Daughter’s Death From Brain Cancer, Family Raises $3M+ for Research

For more than two decades, the Loose family found a way to turn football into something much bigger than a game. Lauren Loose became the reason hundreds of coaches and thousands of young players gathered each year. What started as a family’s response to a child’s illness eventually became a nationwide effort to help other families facing pediatric cancer.

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Now, that story has taken a heartbreaking turn. John Loose announced on August 13 that his daughter Lauren had died at 29 after a lifelong battle with brain tumors and other serious illnesses. The Army assistant coach shared the news in a statement, remembering Lauren while thanking those who had supported her family over the years.

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“Words cannot express how much we miss &❤️Lauren,” John Loose wrote on X, sharing a heartfelt picture of his daughter. She was so special to everyone she came in contact with! Thank you for all the outpouring of❤️& support for Lauren & our family over the years!

Lauren’s illness began when she was an infant. According to Lauren’s First and Goal Foundation, she was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis Type 1, or NF1, a genetic disorder that can cause tumors to develop along nerves and affect other parts of the body. She developed brain tumors and bilateral optic and hypothalamic gliomas before her second birthday. Her medical battle continued for years and involved far more than brain tumors.

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She went through chemotherapy, a rare blood disorder called Evans Syndrome, and a malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumor. Moreover, she also suffered strokes caused by Moyamoya disease and later developed Myasthenia Gravis. She underwent surgeries, radiation, clinical trials, blood transfusions, and extensive therapy.

Words cannot express how much we miss &❤️Lauren. She was so special to everyone she came in contact with! Thank you for all the outpouring of❤️& support for Lauren & our family over the years! @LFGfootballcamp https://t.co/NJRlLM160w #Beatcancer https://t.co/mR9o5SEI4F— John Loose (@CoachJohnLoose) August 15, 2026

The treatment itself also left permanent effects. Lauren lost vision in one eye and suffered visual problems in the other. She dealt with neuropathic pain, endocrine problems, thyroid disease, ovarian failure, hypertension, and hemiparesis. Her family also described lasting effects from traumatic brain injury and other complications caused by years of treatment.

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Yet despite her diagnosis, she persisted through it all with a smile on her face. Her family described her as enthusiastic, optimistic, and full of life despite everything she had endured. She found happiness in ordinary moments and became known for helping others. Her parents turned that spirit into the foundation that carries her name.

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Lauren Loose’s impact on people will echo through generations

In 2004, John and his wife Marianne founded Lauren’s First and Goal Foundation in her honor. The organization supports pediatric brain tumor research, cancer services, and families dealing with childhood cancer. Since its creation, the foundation has raised more than $3 million to fund research and provide financial help to families.

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Originally built around a football camp, the initiative spread nationwide and internationally, drawing participants from Canada and Mexico. By 2019, more than 1,800 campers and 400 coaches were involved, with NFL players and major college coaches, including Saquon Barkley, Jabrill Peppers, Rashan Gary, Urban Meyer, John Harbaugh, Jim Harbaugh, James Franklin, and Jeff Monken—supporting the event.

Lauren herself became part of the foundation’s story. She spoke to campers and coaches, sharing her experiences and delivering what became known as “Lauren’s Life Lessons.” In 2013, at age 16, she addressed the crowd at the camp’s 10th anniversary, which raised more than $104,000.

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“Sometimes people may think my ideas are ridiculous, but I don’t care,” Loose told campers in 2017. “I just keep dreaming, planning and doing—and proving people wrong. I also drag other people along with my plans and they always wind up loving it. I am a relentless dreamer.”

John Loose has dedicated much of his life to the football field, coaching at Lafayette before stepping into his current role as assistant head coach and outside linebackers coach at Army West Point. Alongside their football careers, John and his wife Marianne built Lauren’s First and Goal—a foundation always centered on their daughter’s courageous journey. While Lauren’s passing closes a deeply personal chapter of that story, the incredible legacy she started will never be erased.