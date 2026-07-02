College Football Coach Unexpectedly Passes Away at 34

What began as an ordinary day quickly turned into devastating news for the college football world. On June 27, the Monmouth Hawks’ defensive coordinator, Louis DiRienzo Jr., passed away. The program announced the heartbreaking news in a post.

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“On behalf of Monmouth Athletics, we are heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Coach DiRienzo,” said Monmouth’s Director of Athletics Jennifer Sansevero. “Lou was an outstanding coach, mentor, and colleague whose passion for developing young men and love for the game made an immediate impact on our football program.

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“Our hearts are with Lou’s family, friends, our football student-athletes and coaching staff, and all those whose lives he touched. The Monmouth community is grieving alongside them, and we will continue to honor Lou’s memory through the lasting impact he made on our program and the countless people who had the privilege of knowing him.”

While Monmouth didn’t provide the exact reason for DiRienzo’s passing in the statement, they noted that DiRienzo passed away “unexpectedly” last Saturday at the age of 34. Possibly, out of respect for the family’s privacy during this tragic time, details surrounding the circumstances of his passing have not been publicly disclosed by university officials or his family.

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Born in Yonkers, New York, Louis DiRienzo Jr. started his football coaching journey in 2018. He was an outside linebacker coach back then, capitalizing on his experience playing that position during his high school and collegiate careers, representing New Rochelle High School and Southern Connecticut State University.

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Wagner College provided DiRienzo Jr. the opportunity to kick off his coaching career. LB Cam Gill, who earned NEC and ECAC Defensive Player of the Year honors, stands as one of the players trained by him. The following year, DiRienzo Jr. changed roles and colleges. He joined Rutgers University and worked as a Special Teams Quality Control Coach. Yet again, it stood as a one-year tenure.

From 2020 to 2024, DiRienzo Jr. was a part of Springfield College. The New York-born served for five seasons as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, guiding the program to four consecutive NEWMAC championships. In 2023, he was also named Co-Assistant Coach of the Year by the Gridiron Club of New England.

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Following the Springfield stint, DiRienzo Jr. joined Monmouth University in 2025. He started as the linebacker coach for the Monmouth Hawks. But earlier this year, they promoted DiRienzo Jr. as the defensive coordinator for helping the Hawks force 17 turnovers and record 31 sacks in his first season.

Hawks HC mourns the passing of Louis DiRienzo Jr.

Like Louis DiRienzo Jr., Hawks HC Jeff Gallo had a similar career elevation this year. Gallo is a true “lifer” at Monmouth, having spent over two decades with the team as a player and a coach. After graduating, he joined the coaching staff in 2005. In 2007, he took over coaching the tight ends, a role he maintained for nearly two decades.

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However, Gallo was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019. But earlier this year, the Hawks deemed the journeyman fit to lead the team. They elevated Gallo as head coach ahead of the 2026 season. A highly motivated pair of Gallo and DiRienzo Jr. as HC and DC would have worked wonders for the team.

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But fate had other plans. And Jeff Gallo is distraught by his defensive coordinator’s death.

“Lou was a great person, father and coach,” said Hawks head coach Jeff Gallo. “He poured into our players and program, making a tremendous impact during his time here. We are heartbroken for his wife Allie, daughters Giavanna and Audrina, and his entire family… Lou’s presence will remain with our team; energy never dies.”