College Football Fans Claim “Karma” Hit Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan Hard With Iowa Loss After Controversial Week 1 Win

Iowa shocked Michigan 20-19 on a walk-off touchdown as time expired Saturday at Michigan Stadium, handing head coach Kyle Whittingham his first Big Ten defeat since taking over the program this season. For rival college football fans, the last-second loss felt like instant payback for Whittingham’s squad. Just three weeks earlier, Michigan survived a wild opening-week finish against Western Michigan thanks to a controversial clock adjustment, and fans online were quick to call Saturday’s finish cosmic justice.

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Iowa’s win did not leave the Wolverines any room for rebuttal. The Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown found wide receiver Reece Vander Zee in the back corner of the end zone as time expired, and the clock hit zero before Michigan could think of a response. With a clear win on Iowa’s side, there was no opportunity to go for booth review or another extra second added to the clock to flip things back in Michigan’s favor.

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“Iowa beats Michigan on the last play of the game (via CBS),” On3 reported via an X post. Barstool Sports also followed with a jab of its own via an X post: “It’s an Iowa Hawkeyes miracle at Michigan. Another second added wouldn’t save Michigan.” Though Michigan led for most of the fourth quarter, Iowa’s final drive covered 91 yards in under two minutes, landing them a third-consecutive win.

Back in Week 1, Michigan’s first Hail Mary attempt appeared to be the final play of the game. Bryce Underwood’s pass fell incomplete, with the clock showing zero as Western Michigan players began celebrating their supposed win on the sidelines.

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But after a review, officials determined that a Broncos defender had made contact with the ball with one second still remaining, which eventually put a second back on the clock and gave Underwood another chance. The Michigan quarterback made that extra opportunity count, as he connected with WR JJ Buchanan on a 47-yard touchdown to finish with a 13-12 win.

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Western Michigan fans were furious because the stadium clock had already hit 0:00, with players celebrating what appeared to be a monumental upset. While the replay booth cited an NCAA rule allowing time restoration when a player touches a loose ball out of bounds, national college football analysts and sports media personalities roundly criticized the decision.

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Outlets across the country questioned why officials broke standard game-ending protocol to manufacture an extra second, creating an immediate controversy that hung over Michigan’s early-season wins.

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Though Michigan appeared to have led in the fourth quarter against Iowa, the Wolverines missed several opportunities that could have helped them secure a more comfortable win. The Wolverines outgained Iowa with 429 yards, while Iowa stood at 285 for the game. But Michigan went 2-for-4 in the red zone, turning the ball over on a fourth-down streak.

Underwood also threw a costly interception on a miscommunication with WR Andrew Marsh. Michigan was flagged eight times for 75 yards, including a personal foul in the final minutes that helped extend Iowa’s game-winning drive. Meanwhile, Iowa took advantage of a missed stop by Michigan and a tipped pass that helped set up the game-winning score.

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The loss drops Michigan to 3-1 overall and gives them an early setback in the Big Ten race. While Iowa stays unbeaten at 4-0, Whittingham’s squad now has zero room for error if they want to stay in the College Football Playoff picture. Michigan had narrowly escaped close games all month, but falling at home in their conference opener puts heavy pressure on the team ahead of next week’s road trip to Minnesota.

One fan noted that Iowa’s 20-19 win matched the exact one-point difference from Michigan’s controversial Week 1 finish.

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“It’s karma. They even won by one point to rub it in,” one fan wrote.

National sports analysts noted that while “karma” is just fan talk, the emotional comparison is real. Radio hosts and college football writers pointed out how strange it was for Michigan to win on an extra second in Week 1, only to lose on the final tick of the clock in Week 4. That symmetry gave social media all the fuel it needed to frame the defeat as a classic case of what goes around comes around.

Another fan shared the reaction felt by everyone among the 11,126 in attendance, as all were genuinely surprised when Michigan lost at home, but believed that it served them right.

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“COULDN’T HAVE HAPPENED TO A BETTER TEAM,” another X user commented.

One fan pointed directly at the Week 1 controversy as the reason this loss felt satisfying to watch.

“Absolutely hilarious that Michigan was wrongfully gifted a win in Week 1 and then they lose a game a couple of weeks later on the final play of the game,” one X user commented.

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A few other fans shared similar sentiments, as college football fans felt it was unfair to Western Michigan to lose by over one second and the clock controversy.

“Nobody ever deserved that more than Michigan,” another X user wrote, while another believes justice is served for the Broncos at last after three weeks. “That is justice for Western Michigan.”

One fan wrote that the Broncos have had their revenge after three weeks of waiting for Michigan’s fall.

“Western Michigan avenged! Take that L you shouldn’t have taken a few weeks ago. Go Hawkeyes,” one X user commented.

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Another fan shared a similar sentiment, pointing out the similar scenario of loss for Michigan after their wrongful win in Week 1.

“Absolutely hilarious that Michigan was wrongfully gifted a win in Week 1 and then they lose a game a couple of weeks later on the final play of the game,” one X user commented.

Michigan’s loss to Iowa has become a “what goes around comes around” narrative in college football, with fans framing the defeat as a karma storyline. Now, both teams move on to next week: Michigan visits Minnesota next Saturday, while Iowa hosts Ohio State.