College Football Fans in Utter Disbelief After QB Kamario Taylor Receives $9M Offer From SEC Program

Keeping a star quarterback has become a major challenge in college football, with the transfer portal giving players more options and NIL deals changing how programs compete. Teams are now making big investments to hold on to the players they believe can lead them forward.

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That is the situation at one SEC program after its young quarterback made an impressive start to the 2026 season before an injury ended his campaign. Now, a reported multimillion-dollar deal has caught the attention of fans across the sport.

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“Kamario Taylor is finalizing a $7.5M deal to return to Mississippi State in 2027, making him college football’s highest-paid QB,” On3 posted on X on 12 November, citing reports from Pete Nakos and Chris Low. The outlet added that incentives could push the total value beyond $9 million.

Imago January 2, 2026: Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor 1 runs with the ball. NCAA, College League, USA football game between Mississippi State University and Wake Forest University, DukeÃ s Mayo Bowl, at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina. /CSM Charlotte United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260102_zma_c04_161 Copyright: xDavidxBeachx

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor is reportedly finalizing a $7.5 million deal to return for the 2027 season. With incentives, the agreement could exceed $9 million, potentially making him college football’s highest-paid quarterback ahead of Miami’s Darian Mensah, whose reported deal is worth $6.5 million.

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Head coach Jeff Lebby and athletic director Zac Selmon are working to keep Taylor in Starkville before the transfer portal opens. The program has also promised increased investment in the roster around him as it looks to compete for a place in the expanded 24-team College Football Playoff.

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Taylor, a native of Macon, Mississippi, has a connection to the area and has previously spoken about finishing his career with the Bulldogs. He reportedly turned down transfer offers approaching $4 million earlier this year.

Taylor helped Mississippi State get off to a 4-0 start in 2026, including a win over then-No. 19 Missouri that pushed the Bulldogs to No. 16 in the AP Poll.

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Across six starts, he completed 104 of 159 passes for 1,460 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also added 147 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown and a receiving score. His performances put him in the early Heisman Trophy conversation.

However, a foot injury suffered during the Missouri game affected the rest of his season. Taylor played against Alabama, missed the LSU matchup and returned against Oklahoma on October 24. He could not finish that game and underwent season-ending turf toe surgery on October 28.

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He is reportedly recovering on schedule and is expected to be ready for spring practice in 2027.

Taylor’s performances also invited attention from some well-known college football figures. Former Alabama coach Nick Saban even suggested that other programs would want to pursue him.

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“If I was coaching right now, I’d be trying to get KaMario Taylor to get in the portal,” Saban said on ESPN’s College GameDay.

Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack also praised Taylor before their matchup, highlighting his ability to create plays with both his arm and his legs.

“He may be the best that we have faced in the last three years since I’ve been here,” Wommack said.

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The reported figures sparked plenty of debate online, with fans sharing different views about the growing role of money in college football.

One fan questioned the direction of the sport, writing, “Can we just pass the save college sports act already? This pay for play booster bullshit is the reason college football is falling apart.”

Another raised concerns about how NIL deals could affect viewership, commenting, “this is the type of shit that makes no one want to watch college football anymore.”

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The size of the agreement also left some fans struggling to believe how much the market has changed. “We have reached peak insanity,” one person wrote.

Others were surprised by Mississippi State’s reported spending power. “I didn’t even know Mississippi state had $7.5m in the bank,” one fan wrote, adding, “Respect tbh.”

Another recalled hearing doubts about the program’s ability to make such an offer: “Weird. I was told there was no way. We didn’t have enough money.”

Since Taylor’s injury, Mississippi State has lost five straight games and fallen to 4-5. The Bulldogs still have matchups against Auburn, Tennessee Tech and Ole Miss, and need two more wins to become bowl-eligible. Backup quarterbacks Parker Puckett and AJ Swann have shared playing time in Taylor’s absence.

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His reported return would give Lebby a key player to build around for 2027 and could help the program attract other talent. While the agreement is still being finalized, Mississippi State appears determined to keep its quarterback in Starkville rather than risk losing him to another program.