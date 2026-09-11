College Football Fans Launch Eight-Figure Crowdsourcing Plan to Help Program Fire HC With $51M Buyout

Florida State football fans are taking matters into their own hands to end the Mike Norvell era. The head coach is tied to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension through 2031, leaving FSU on the hook for a massive $51 million buyout if they fire him during the 2026 season. To bridge the gap, die-hard Seminoles launched a grassroots campaign asking 250,000 supporters to chip in $102 each, aiming to crowdsource half the cost, $25.5 million, to help the university buy out his contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Norvell’s downfall, from setting high expectations upon his arrival with an ACC title to four underwhelming seasons in six years, is at odds with the salary FSU pays him. Under his agreement, if Florida State terminates him without cause, the school must pay him 85% of his remaining base and additional salary in monthly installments. For a fan base watching high-priced football yield lower-level results, waiting for institutional funds is no longer an option.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our proposed goal is $25.5 million before fees—half of Mike Norvell’s reported $51 million buyout estimate. Together, fans could reduce the amount FSU needs to fund a coaching change,” the proposal read on a website called savefsufootball.com. “$102 is the suggested contribution. If you can give more when fundraising opens, every additional dollar helps cover more of the cost.”

The timing of the campaign is no coincidence. The website went live immediately after Florida State dropped its 2026 season opener to SMU, 27-24. For Seminoles fans, watching an opponent walk out of Doak Campbell Stadium with a Week 1 win was the final straw. Rather than waiting for another losing season to unfold, fans launched the platform while the post-game outrage was still fresh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supporters know that $25.5 million only solves part of the problem. As the website points out, firing a head coach triggers a domino effect of expenses. Staff buyouts, assistant coach packages, search firm fees, and competitive NIL player payouts for a new roster can easily add tens of millions more to the bill.

The urge for fans to open their wallets stems from FSU’s ongoing revenue gap in the ACC. With Big Ten and SEC schools pulling in significantly higher annual television payouts, Florida State operates with tighter athletic margins. Booster dollars are already stretched thin, leaving ordinary fans feeling that crowdsourcing is the only way to help the program stay competitive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago November 09, 2024: Florida State head coach Mike Norvell during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Florida State Seminoles and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM. – ZUMAc04_ 20241109_zma_c04_793 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

The high price tag stems from an eight-year extension Norvell signed in 2024. While waiting until the end of the 2026 season would lower the buy-out clause to roughly $45.6 million or $46.5 million, terminating him mid-season keeps the figure closer to $51 million. Either way, FSU would owe him roughly $800,000 per month until 2031.

ADVERTISEMENT

A $51 million buy-out is almost unheard of in modern college sports. While top-tier Power 4 programs routinely clear $15 million to $20 million to move on from a head coach, eight-figure sums above $50 million put Norvell in rare territory.

Only Texas A&M’s record-breaking $76.8 million payout to Jimbo Fisher in 2023 and LSU’s payout of $54 million to Brian Kelly in 2025 stand as larger firing checks in college football history. For FSU, paying that kind of money without a single billionaire booster footing the bill is practically impossible.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a stark contrast to the love he received after leading the Seminoles to a 13-0 regular season and an ACC championship. Fans thought Norvell to be the worthy successor who could carry on Bobby Bowden and Jimbo Fisher’s legacy. So when the Seminoles tanked to a 2-10 record in the 2024 season, something felt amiss.

Norvell couldn’t have foreseen the injuries that plagued his key contributors, like starting quarterback DJ Uiagalele, star linebacker DJ Lundy, and wide receiver Destyn Hill. Fans expected a better year in the 2025 season but were met with a humiliating record once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, the Seminoles went 5-7, bringing Norvell’s FSU record so far to 38-34. In the past six years, he accumulated a 22-26 ACC record. Before him, FSU’s ACC regular-season win percentage was 76.8%, which has gone down to 44.9% in his stint.

“Don’t Want To Get Booed”: Mike Norvell makes a statement after SMU defeat

While Norvell has left his critics wary of him, he is still promising a better season than the last one. Even though FSU opened the season with a loss to SMU in a game that faced technical issues in the venue, Norvell counted his blessings despite being booed by fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re blessed and honored to be able to get to do what we get to do out there on that field,” Norvell said in a media session. “We represent a special program… a special place. I can tell you that our players, our coaches, everybody within the program has the highest of expectations, and we want to be successful, and that’s what we work for. The passion of this place, it’s what makes it incredible. And it is what it is. If you don’t want to get booed, continue to play, continue to work, and play better.”

Norvell ought to get used to being booed by fans. They’ve completely turned on him after his track record of failing to meet their expectations, and only a miraculous upset can save his fate.