College Football HC With $6.2M Buyout on Hot Seat For Immediate Firing

“Disappointed in the outcome,” Virginia Tech’s Brent Pry said after their 11-24 loss to South Carolina. The HC was unhappy about his squad’s self-inflicted errors, untimely penalties, and red zone issues in the first game of the season. What makes it worse is the fact that the program finished 6-7 last season. After a roster turnover and coaching changes in the offseason, fans were hoping for a better start this time. But the Hokies simply never found the end zone on Saturday.

Pry already began this season on the hot seat, and with their first loss, it becomes a must-win situation in their upcoming game against Vanderbilt. But for now, the coach will have to deal with the doubts that fans and the program have. In fact, ‘CFB Home’ took to X and posted the odds of P4 coaches getting fired, and Pry was on the list.

Brent Pry (Virginia Tech) +500

Brent Brennan (Arizona) +700

Sam Pittman (Arkansas) +800

Deshaun Foster (UCLA) +800

Scott Satterfield (Cincinnati) +900

Hugh Freeze (Auburn) +1200

Billy Napier (Florida) +1200

Mark Stoops (Kentucky)+1200

Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State) +1200

Brent Pry’s record at Virginia Tech paints a sad picture. 16-21 over three seasons, including a grim 6-7 finish last year. The team is also 1-12 in games won by seven points or less. Of course, the school’s ambitions are much bigger than these numbers. They might decide to hit reset if things don’t improve this season. The HC still has two more years on his contract, but if the program decides to fire him, they would owe him $6.2 million.

Pry is also 0-5 against ranked teams, and going into the game against the No. 13 South Carolina, Tech was a big underdog. And while their offense couldn’t do much, there were some good moments, too. For instance, their receivers and defensive line looked good. The WRs, especially Ayden Greene and Donavon Greene, showed a great performance against their ranked opponent. Tech even got three field goals from John Love, including a 56-yarder. But the eventual fourth-quarter collapse had Brent Pry frustrated.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Virginia Tech 2 6 0 3 11 South Carolina 7 3 0 14 24

“We got some things to clean up and we will. We got to be a better team and we can be,” he said in the press conference after the game. But there is a bright side as well. The team is a small favorite against Vanderbilt. Plus, they will be motivated to avenge their last season’s loss to the Commodores. So, this will be an excellent opportunity for Pry to calm the storm with a win.

RB Terion Stewart could be the difference. He missed Week 1 due to a foot injury, but will probably return this Saturday. That encouraged the HC. “Hopefully, Terion’s back this week. So, we’re still working in progress there,” he said. Marcellous Hawkins, PJ Prioleau, Jeremiah Coney, and Stewart together make a four-man rotation. Without Stewart, the team depended on Hawkins to carry the load. He rushed 15 times for 58 yards and played a team-high 49 snaps. Prioleau recorded 5 carries, 16 yards, whereas Coney was rotated in for 4 carries, 16 yards.

This is a prove-it year for Brent Pry. Do you think the team will deliver in their next game?