College Football HC With 38 Career Wins Beats Nick Saban & Ryan Day in ESPN Ranking

Any debate about the best college football coaches of the 2020s inevitably includes Nick Saban and Ryan Day. However, a new ESPN ranking has turned that conversation on its head. Bill Connelly released his second list of best college football coaches, and there’s a surprising name among the leaders.

Connelly’s list has Curt Cignetti at the top, whose teams have achieved an average SP+ rating of 18.1. Combined with the average vs. baseline, Cignetti received a coach rating of 18.9. Surprisingly, he was followed by SMU’s Rhett Lashlee, who has built a strong coaching profile over the past four years in the sample (38 career wins), posting an impressive average performance vs. baseline of 20.7 and an average SP+ rating of 11.2. These numbers combine to produce a coach rating of 16.9.

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In comparison, Ryan Day had a coach rating of 13.8, while Nick Saban had a coach rating of 14.2. One obvious disadvantage both coaches faced was the performance of their programs over the last 20 years. That automatically affected their overall ratings. In Saban’s case, he was effectively pulled down by his own over the years, similar to what happened to Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

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SMU didn’t have a great season last year, finishing with an overall record of 9-4. But it doesn’t change the fact that he has brought the Mustangs huge success over the past three seasons. They have ranked between 12th and 24th in SP+. This stretch is considered a historic achievement for SMU, which had not reached a top-25 SP+ rating since 1984.

Besides this, under Rhett Lashlee’s guidance, SMU made its first-ever CFP appearance in 2024. That season, they also finished as ACC runners-up. Before that, in 2023, the Mustangs became AAC champions, marking their first 11-win season since 1982.

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Last year, Connelly had ranked Rhett Lashlee at the No. 1 position on his list of best active FBS head coaches (1-3 years).

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“But after holding steady in his first year replacing Dykes, Lashlee’s program has ignited: 12-2 and 24th in SP+ in 2023, then 11-3 and 12th in 2024. Looking specifically at the 2021-24 range, as the game has undergone so much change, Lashlee’s 16.8 average rating ranks second overall, behind only Smart (18.0) and ahead of Kiffin (15.1), Cignetti (15.0), Odom (15.0), Heupel (14.0), and Day (13.9),” Connelly said in his reasoning.

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SMU HC’s headline-grabbing jab at the SEC

Speaking during the 2025 ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, Rhett Lashlee made a huge attempt to defend the ACC. He argued that the narrative around conference strength needs a reset, pointing to multiple 10-win teams.

“You look at our league, we had like four 10-win teams, two playoff teams, a handful of nine-win teams, 13 bowl teams.” said the SMU HC. “There’s other leagues that claim depth, but like, the SEC’s had the same six schools win the championship since 1964. Same six. That’s top heavy to me. That’s not depth.”

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It became a bold claim because Lashlee once coached and played in that SEC system. Following that, the Mustangs’ HC took a hit from Mark Stoops.

“Absolutely, it’s deep. If he wants to take a crack at it, come on. Strap it on and come try it because I can promise you it’s not easy,” said Stoops, appearing on Unsportsmanlike. “Do we really have to defend ourselves at this point?”

The Kentucky HC responded with classic SEC confidence, but the timing of Lashlee’s remarks raised eyebrows because SMU nearly ran the table in its very first ACC season after moving up from the AAC. Still, Stoops acknowledged that the ACC has quality programs.

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But he dismissed the comparison bluntly, stating, “There’s definitely good teams in the ACC. It’s just ridiculous to try and compare them top to bottom to the SEC.”

That may not stop the SMU HC from bringing more success to the Mustangs this season.