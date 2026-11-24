Thirty-two losses in three seasons proved too much for Lance Anderson to overcome at Utah Tech. The Trailblazers have struggled to find their footing since moving up from Division II, and their first season in the Big Sky brought little relief. Utah Tech finished 1-11 this fall, placing 13th in the conference at 1-8 and closing another disappointing year with more questions than answers. Two days after the season finale, athletic director Ken Beazer announced Anderson’s firing, with a search for his replacement set to begin immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an X post by College Transfer Portal, Utah Tech has fired Anderson after he went 4-32 over the past three seasons. The school’s release said Anderson “will not return for the 2027 season” and didn’t say whether he was fired or stepped away. Utah Tech went 1-11 in 2024 and 2-10 in 2025 in the United Athletic Conference, then 1-11 this year after moving up to the Big Sky. In conference play, that adds up to three wins in 22 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moving up from Division II to the FCS usually takes a standard four-year transition window just to build full scholarship depth. Utah Tech had barely cleared that hurdle in the newer United Athletic Conference before jumping into the Big Sky. Unlike the UAC, the Big Sky is an established FCS powerhouse that regularly sends four or five teams to the national playoffs, leaving zero room for a rebuilding roster to catch its breath.

Utah Tech hired Anderson in December 2023 to replace Paul Peterson, who took the program through its move to Division I and went 2-9 in his last season. It was Anderson’s first head coaching job, and it never took off well. The school points to 50 academic all-conference picks and some freshman All-America and all-conference honors. On the field, the team won four games in three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anderson’s route to St. George ran through a lot of stops. He played linebacker at Idaho State in 1993 and 1994, then coached there in 1997 before moving to Bucknell. He had a year at Saint Mary’s, which dropped football after 2003, then Utah State in 2004.

Anderson followed Jim Harbaugh to San Diego in 2005 and to Stanford in 2007. He stayed at Stanford through 2022, running the defense from 2014 and holding the associate head coach title from 2018. He was interim head coach there in late 2022 after David Shaw resigned. In 2023, he was a senior defensive analyst on Andy Avalos’ staff at Boise State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Jamison Clark will run the team as interim head coach until a hire is confirmed. In 2025, seven of Utah Tech’s 12 opponents were ranked in both FCS top 25 polls at the time they played them, and the Big Sky raised the bar again. A Salt Lake Tribune report in November 2024 said the program was in one of the worst academic spots in the country, and Anderson ran a boot camp to fix it.

“There were so many guys with straight Fs,” Anderson said, according to the Salt Lake Tribune report.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This one really hurts, just like we have the last few weeks,” Anderson said after a homecoming loss late in the season. “We had a chance there to win the game there at the end, and we didn’t get it done.” By Halloween, Utah Tech was 1-8 after a 34-27 loss in which four turnovers and a taunting penalty killed the last drive.

The school said it wants a team capable of competing for Big Sky championships and making a run at national titles, setting a clear standard for whoever takes the program.

ADVERTISEMENT

What comes next for Utah Tech?

Jamison Clark is the only name tied to the program for the head coach position so far. The new coach will inherit a roster that hasn’t won more than two games in a season since the move to Division I. The next hire has to fix the culture and the record at the same time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ken Beazer, the executive director of intercollegiate athletics at Utah Tech University, said: “I want to thank Coach Anderson for his hard work and dedication to Utah Tech University, our football program, and to our student-athletes over the past three seasons. I appreciate his leadership during his time here and wish him and his family the best in the future.”

Beazer’s statement points to a broader reset, saying the focus is on “a culture of excellence” and championships in the Big Sky. Whoever gets the job will face a conference that is a big step up from where the Trailblazers have been, with no quick fix in sight. The next coach’s first test will be whether he can change the results in year one.