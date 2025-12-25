College Football HOF Takes USC Side in Notre Dame Debate After Lincoln Riley’s Public Humiliation

One of CFB’s top rivalries is set to take a break. The Notre Dame–USC game won’t be played for the foreseeable future. Here, Lincoln Riley’s negotiations around the deal put the coach in hot water, as fans’ emotions ran high. But now, a Notre Dame alum and 2004 Heisman winner has come forward in support of Riley and USC in this case.

“Call me lame but I’m going to trust a school that’s produced more Heisman winners than anyone else in history and 11 National Championships to do what’s right for the program,” wrote Matt Leinart on Wednesday.

Leinart’s words reflect his trust in the school’s decision. Having been a standout QB from 2003 to 2005, leading USC to back-to-back AP National Titles and compiling a 37–2 record as a starter, he knows the program inside out. Now, his support for USC suggests that, regardless of fans’ emotions, the focus should be on what’s best for the program’s path to regain national title glory like in 2004. In fact, that support came with a proven track record.

While the Trojans boast over 860 wins, 11 claimed national championships, 13 undefeated seasons, and 37 conference titles, the former NFL QB and now Fox Sports commentator believes that the decision to pull out of renewing the contract from 2026 onward is definitely good for the program. And the timing supports that.

USC “learned” of the CFP’s new deal with Notre Dame and quickly pulled the plug on the series, according to the LA Times’ Ryan Kartje. The reason is clearly visible. The agreement gives Notre Dame an automatic playoff spot if it cracks the preseason Top 12. Those odds USC didn’t like, and they decided it was better to protect their own path to the playoffs.

That totally makes sense considering Notre Dame now has a clear edge over any team that could threaten its playoff hopes, just like Miami felt this year. That means if USC and ND end up in a similar spot, the Irish will find a way through.

Just like that, ND’s new advantage could hurt USC, especially if the game falls late in the season. That’s probably the reason USC tried to save the rivalry by moving it to Week 0, but Notre Dame said no. Now, while Notre Dame reached a scheduling agreement with BYU, the USC alum assured that pauses in rivalries aren’t new in college football.

“Texas and A&M played forever and then they didn’t. Same with Utah and BYU. It was a bummer but the world didn’t end. Here’s hoping this is a momentary pause just like those,” said Leinart.

While the CFB Hall of Famer supports Lincoln Riley’s decision for USC, he also respects the fans’ emotions. He knows fan involvement matters for a team’s success. That’s why he expects this to be just a momentary pause. It could actually help the Trojans make next season’s schedule a bit more manageable, because Notre Dame is no cupcake team. That was clear in this season’s 34–24 win over USC.

Given that, while Notre Dame could always be a challenge for USC, Lincoln Riley found it worth pausing the rivalry. But that doesn’t change fans’ emotions. This matchup, celebrating 100 years in 2025, has only been interrupted twice for real reasons. That’s why the head coach faced criticism and backlash.

Lincoln Riley is once again in the hot seat

After canceling the renewal of the USC–Notre Dame rivalry, fans on both sides erupted. While the negotiations falling through didn’t sit well with anyone, Trojan icon Keyshawn Johnson, who grew up watching the famed matchup, didn’t hold back.

“[If] I can remember correctly, I had Lincoln Riley saying, well, I don’t know if I want to play them in the future,” wrote Johnson on X. “You ain’t gonna be here in the future! Especially if you keep missing the playoffs. You not gonna be here in the future, I promise you that.”

“Why would we cancel our biggest rivalry? Because we can’t beat ’em? It’s ridiculous. It makes zero sense,” he added, unleashing fury on Riley and USC’s agenda.

While the rivalry has a history, it has tested USC for decades. Since Marcus Freeman took over at ND, the Irish have won three straight in the series, giving USC a serious challenge in an already brutal schedule. More importantly, losing to ND hits harder than most losses, and Riley knows it. But skipping Notre Dame might be the biggest gamble of his career.

While Riley salvaged some respect this season with a 9–3 record after two rough years, the Irish will probably start next season in the preseason Top 12. That means the path to the CFP now depends entirely on how Riley navigates the season without the Irish in the picture.