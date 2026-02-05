College Football HOFer Denies Illicit Georgia Accusations After Ex-Kirby Smart Player Moves Court

College football has seen several watershed moments in its history, but the most important one happened in July 2021. Colleges were allowed to pay their athletes for their name, image, and likeness, and it ushered in a new era. Before that, though, payments to athletes were frowned upon, something still viewed controversially. So, when a Georgia Hall of Famer was accused of taking money before the NIL era, he took that allegation personally.

“David, you got paid at UGA via the Gridiron Secret Society. My Dad was a member, and I still have a roster of the members,” wrote one user on X about former UGA linebacker David Pollack. Instead of ignoring the harsh allegation, David took it head-on and replied with some sarcasm.

“Guess the secret’s out! Appreciate all the pre-NIL money I did get! It was amazing.” In reality, the New Jersey native made it clear that he didn’t receive a single penny in payments. “They never paid me, btw,” replied Pollack.

Pollack played at Georgia from 2001 to 2004 and was one of the most explosive players of the era. The 6’2″ and 265 lb LB finished his UGA career with 36 sacks, which still ranks first in Georgia football history. The Chuck Bednarik Award, Lombardi Award, Lott Trophy, and a 1st round NFL draft selection followed thereafter as Pollack etched his name in UGA lore forever.

As for UGA’s Gridiron Secret Society, it’s a longstanding collegiate secret society in the university, founded in 1908. The society ropes in influential alumni and is known for its elite networking among male students. Rumored members of the society include former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and legendary Dawgs head coach Vince Dooley. However, “pay-for-play” accusations are hard to find, and several unverified theories are widely circulated about the society.

If that had been the NIL era, Pollack could have easily commanded a seven-figure NIL deal. However, this was the time when scandals like Reggie Bush’s or Cam Newton’s happened due to the allegations of accepting monetary benefits. An NCAA investigation found Bush to have accepted cash, housing, appliances, and other benefits, effectively tainting his career.

As a result, USC had to vacate its 2004 national championship title and had a two-year postseason ban. Bush, in turn, voluntarily returned his Heisman trophy in 2010, and the whole saga became one of the most “high-profile” pay-for-play cases. But now the very things that were punitive are now legalized, and top players get $5-6 million per year easily in NIL deals. UGA legend David Pollack, though, still views NIL with intense skepticism.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley, on Colin Cowherd’s podcast, talked about how NIL has created a level playing field for all programs. “I think the parity,” Riley listed the benefit of the NIL era. “Now there’s not just one part of the country paying players. Everybody’s able to do it… It’s allowed schools to really compete if they wanna invest, and I think it’s been a great thing for players.” While many agreed with Riley’s verdict about NIL, David Pollack called Riley’s verdict “absolutely laughable.”

However, this wasn’t the first time David Pollack had criticized NIL and players getting paid. Miami decided to give $2 million per year to their 2026 O-line commit Jackson Cantwell. Although Cantwell is the no. 1 O-line recruit in the class, Pollack still berated the program for handing such an extravagant package to Cantwell. The former UGA legend even had a cap proposal to the NCAA for regulating NIL deals. In contrast, Georgia is now fighting for NIL money with one of its players.

Kirby Smart’s former player accuses the program of punitive tactics to extract money

Former UGA player Damon Wilson II is in a courtroom battle after Georgia filed a lawsuit against their former player. Damon transferred to Missouri in the 2025 season after signing a 14-month NIL deal with UGA’s collective. Notably, the former UGA pass rusher had received $30,000 as part of the deal, and the rest of the $390,000 was left to be paid before he transferred. Georgia is demanding that money now since he has transferred.

“When the University of Georgia Athletic Association enters binding agreements with student-athletes, we honor our commitments and expect student-athletes to do the same,” UGA spokesperson Steve Drummond said about UGA and Wilson’s lawsuit. Wilson II, in turn, is accusing Georgia of trying to illegally punish him for entering the portal.

Wilson’s countersuit to UGA’s lawsuit claims that his former school is using “punitive damages” to “punish” him for his decision to leave the program. Not just that, Wilson also accuses Georgia of “weaponizing” a liquidated damages clause, which in reality isn’t enforceable. Wilson played the full 2025 season, recording 23 tackles. He has now transferred to Miami for his final year of eligibility, where he landed with a north of $2 million deal.

Both David Pollack’s and Damon Wilson II’s situations highlight the ground reality of college football now. On one hand is a former UGA player defending his program and himself from grim accusations of “pay-for-play” payments. On the other hand, his own program is demanding a six-figure sum from its former player. The latter, though, is the reality now, and it will likely remain the same for years to come.