College Football HOFer Makes Emotional Admission on Wife’s Cancer Diagnosis: “It’s Much Harder”

David Pollack has spent much of his life dealing with adversity head-on. Football taught him to absorb a hit, respond and keep moving. But when the fight involved his wife, Lindsey’s brain cancer diagnosis, the former Georgia star found himself facing something he could not solve with preparation or toughness. That difference changed how Pollack viewed everything.

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“The biggest difference is, man, like when it’s yours, you can control it,” Pollack said on the National Football Foundation’s August 15 podcast in conversation with LaVar Arrington. “When it’s my baby doll, and that’s my girl, and that’s the one that I’m supposed to protect, and I’m supposed to make sure she’s taken care of, it just hit different. And it was much harder.”

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Pollack’s comparison goes back to his football career. He was a three-time All-American at Georgia and finished his college career with school records of 36 sacks and 58.5 tackles for loss. The Cincinnati Bengals selected him No. 17 overall in the 2005 NFL Draft, but a neck injury during his second NFL season ended his playing career.

Pollack could handle the injury; it was something he could control. But there was nothing he could do about Lindsey’s cancer diagnosis; the helplessness of a loved one’s serious illness is worse than undergoing it yourself. The college football world finally learned what Lindsey was going through in March 2025. Pollack revealed that she had brain cancer and was scheduled for surgery at Duke.

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He asked people to pray for her, saying the operation was scheduled for the following Wednesday. The announcement quickly brought messages of support from people across college football and the sports world. The surgery lasted more than six hours. The next day, Pollack shared a video of Lindsey in the hospital.

She was moving her hands to music from her bed, and Pollack described it as his “Babydoll’s morning after a 6+ hour surgery.” The moment offered the family a small piece of joy after an enormous medical ordeal. Pollack later spoke about how difficult it was to watch someone he loved go through something he desperately wanted to fix.

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“And God just kept working on me and working on me,” Pollack said. His faith became a major part of how he processed the situation. Pollack has been open about Christianity throughout his post-football life. Moreover, the cancer battle pushed that faith into an even more personal place. Instead of believing he could control the outcome, he had to accept that he could not.

That mentality finally helped the 2020 Hall of Fame inductee through the adversity. Thankfully, in March 2026, he announced that his wife was “cancer-free.” The family had also reached an important milestone before that announcement.

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Pollack shared footage of Lindsey taking some of her first steps after surgery, giving people who had followed the story a glimpse of her recovery. Those moments mattered because the diagnosis had suddenly turned ordinary parts of daily life into victories worth celebrating.