College Football Insider Shares Bad News For Ryan Day’s Ohio State

In two days, the nation’s No. 2 RB, David Gabriel-Georges (DDG), will announce his college destination. Ohio State and Tennessee have been fiercely competing to land his commitment. As per one college football insider, the running back will not side with Ryan Day’s Buckeyes.

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On3’s Pete Nakos is picking Tennessee to secure Gabriel Georgie’s commitment on July 22, according to Rivals. That contradicts Rival’s RPM, which favored Ohio State to get DDG with a 68.6% chance.

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Gabriel-Georges was quick to silence the earlier speculation about Ohio State and clarify his position, saying, “I didn’t say anything.” Over the last few months, Ohio State has done all it could to land the Chattanooga Baylor School standout.

Before DGG scheduled his official visit, the Buckeyes’ offensive staff visited the 2027 prospect at his high school to make him feel valued. In fact, the running back was impressed with what he saw from the program during his official visit last month.

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“They really want me to be a Buckeye. They not only want to develop me as a football player but also as a man,” said DDG following his OV in Columbus.

OSU has several selling points in this recruitment race. From its RB development to its RB coach Carlos Locklyn, everything impressed DDG. His family agreed that Ohio State’s rich history was important. But they showed interest in the Vols because they prioritized the 5-star RB’s three to four years in Rocky Top over playing in a talent-packed group at Columbus.

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“If you compare Ohio State to Tennessee, Ohio State would remain Ohio State. I feel like if you’re a big-time player, you can go to a team, and they’ll build something around you, and they can have their best three years in history,” said DDG’s uncle, Jean Agenor, to Steve Wiltfong. “Tennessee may not be Ohio State the next 10 to 15 years, but your three years there could be the best years of Tennessee. Tennessee, it’s different.”

Losing this talent isn’t like losing any random prospect. The Baylor school standout rushed for 1,726 yards and 27 TDs as a junior. Then, his speed and 220-lb frame also make him a good fit for this position.

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If Nakos’ prediction stands true, it would be a big blow for Ohio State. Despite having a chance to lose its leading rusher if they bring in DDG, the school actively remains in the 5-star 2027 RB’s recruitment. This is simply because Ryan Day wants to build an elite RB room for the future, even after Bo Jackson.

If OSU loses, what could be the reason?

Ohio State has the coach and the setup to lead the 5-star 2027 RB to his future expectations. But in recent years, OSU already had a key piece at RB in Bo Jackson. He is returning for OSU’s 2026 season after a breakout freshman campaign with 1090 yards and 8 touchdowns. Now, securing DDG could shake up OSU’s already settled title-caliber RB room, but that is a different topic.

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But because of Jackson, DDG could choose the Vols. When it comes to getting to the NFL, playing time is important. That’s where Tennessee has an advantage. Moreover, in this recruitment, money matters most. In DDG’s case, the amount has already been decided.

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“He’s expected to be in the $1 million range, shy of $2 million. It will be a multi-year deal; that’s something the family has talked about,” as per Pete Nakos.

The On3 analyst also reported the Vols are ready to offer more than Ohio State. If that’s the case, there’s a huge chance for Tennessee to secure the 2027 5-star.

Moreover, Josh Heupel has a recent history of producing running backs who have accumulated over 1,000 rushing yards. DeSean Bishop recorded 1,076 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns during the 2025 campaign. Dylan Sampson had 1,491 rushing yards in 2024, whereas Jaylen Wright accumulated 1,013 rushing yards in 2023. If Gabriel-Georges comes to Tennessee, he’ll have this recent history to draw on.