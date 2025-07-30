College Football Legend & Ex-Cowboys Star To Finally Get His Flowers With Never-Before Tribute

Some players don’t just rack up stats; they really raise the bar. In college football, there are a few standouts who completely change the vibe of a program. Even after they hang up their cleats, their jersey numbers become a key part of the school’s identity. People pass down their big plays, and their names pop up every season. This year, one team decided to pay tribute to a legend in a special way. These tributes aren’t just about looking back; they’re about inspiring everyone right now. That’s exactly what one SEC team is doing this season.

In a recent post on X, Brett McMurphy shared, “Darren McFadden’s No. 5 jersey will become 1st Arkansas Razorback to have his jersey number honored beginning this season. A jersey patch emblazoned w/his initials & signature silhouette will be worn on front of the jerseys of the current players on team wearing No. 5.”

This is a big first for Arkansas, as they’ve never honored a player like this before. Darren McFadden’s legendary No. 5 is officially getting the spotlight, starting this season. The players wearing No. 5 won’t just be wearing a number, but they’ll have a special patch on their jerseys, stamped with McFadden’s initials and his signature running silhouette.

McFadden was an absolute powerhouse on the field. He racked up over 4,500 yards and scored 41 touchdowns in just three seasons at Arkansas. Plus, he snagged two Doak Walker Awards before getting picked fourth overall in the 2008 NFL Draft. He went on to have a great career in the NFL, especially with the Dallas Cowboys. However, ever since 2005, whenever someone mentions “No. 5” in Arkansas, everyone knows they’re talking about him.

That’s why this tribute is such a big deal for Razorback fans. As Vice Chancellor and Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said, “Our fans’ memories of watching No. 5 race down the sideline, run through an SEC secondary or him ‘bringing dat wood’ will never be forgotten. By creating this patch and putting it on the jerseys of our current players wearing No. 5, everyone watching the Arkansas Razorbacks will be reminded of Darren’s greatness. His legacy lives on at the University of Arkansas and this patch will serve as proof of that legacy every time we take the field.”

In the 2025 season, No. 5 will be seen on the backs of defensive lineman Cameron Ball and freshman receiver Ja’Kayden Ferguson as the Razorbacks kick things off against Alabama A&M on August 30. But the real highlight comes on October 18, when Arkansas takes on Texas A&M; that’s the night Darren McFadden’s legendary No. 5 gets officially retired and raised inside Razorback Stadium, right alongside Clyde Scott’s No. 12 and Brandon Burlsworth’s No. 77.

The No. 5 patch has Razorbacks buzzing

Honoring players like Darren McFadden is Arkansas’ way of keeping their history alive, especially in an era where legacy matters. Last season wasn’t too bad for Arkansas; they wrapped things up at 7–6 overall, with a 3–5 record in SEC play. But this year? The energy’s different. Fans are fired up, and a lot of the hype is centered around Grayson Wilson, the dual-sport QB out of Conway. On defense, linebacker Tavion Wallace is another name fans are watching closely. With new faces stepping in and that iconic McFadden patch now stitched onto the No. 5 jersey, there’s a lot of excitement building as the season gets closer.

Fans were all on the move after hearing the news. Some even called it better than retiring the jersey outright. “A little patch is much cooler than actually retiring his jersey,” one Razorback fan commented. Another summed up the moment perfectly: “This over corporate sponsor patches any day.” Wearing No. 5 now is like wearing a badge of honor. With Cam Ball and Ja’Kayden Ferguson sporting No. 5 this year, fans are eager to see if they can carry on the legacy.