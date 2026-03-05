College Football Legend, Lou Holtz Dies at 89; Marcus Freeman, Family, Friends React to the Loss

College football has lost a giant. Just one month ago, the internet was stunned to learn Lou Holtz had entered hospice care. He had only just celebrated his 89th birthday on January 6. But on March 5, his son, Skip Holtz, had to share the news no son ever wants to. His father passed away resting peacefully at home. He acknowledged the thoughts and prayers over the past two months. “He was successful, but more important he was Significant,” he added. Indeed, his impact was significant starting with Marcus Freeman.

One of the most heartfelt tributes came from the Notre Dame head coach. The Irish football program released a statement quoting Marcus Freeman in full.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lou Holtz,” he said. “Lou and I shared a very special relationship. He welcomed me to the Notre Dame family immediately, offering me great support throughout our time together. Our relationship meant a lot to me as I admired the values he used to build the foundation of his coaching career: love, trust and commitment.”

Born in Follansbee, West Virginia, on January 6, 1937, Lou Holtz rose from modest beginnings to become one of the most recognizable figures in the sport. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beth, and is survived by four children, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

“Lou’s impact at Notre Dame has gone well beyond the football field,” the statement continued. “He and his wife, Beth, are respected across campus for their generous hearts and commitment to carrying out Notre Dame’s mission of being a force for good. On behalf of the Notre Dame Football program, we send our love to Lou’s family, friends and former players, wishing you all comfort and peace during this difficult time.”

Notre Dame had been Lou Holtz’ pride from 1986 to 1996. During that 10-year span, he won 100 games and posted a 100-30-2 record as head coach. Only Brian Kelly (106 wins) and Knute Rockne (105 wins) sit above him in total wins at the school. And in 1988, he led the Irish to a perfect 12-0 season and a national championship.

After leaving Notre Dame in 1999, Holtz closed his career at South Carolina, where he once again turned a struggling program competitive. His other stops include William & Mary, NC State, Arkansas, and Minnesota. He became a College Football Hall of Famer in 2008 and then in 2020, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump. He was accomplished but if you listen to the people who knew him, that’s not the first thing they mention.

“Lou Holtz was a giant of college football whose influence on the game is matched only by the impact he had on people,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey wrote. “When I was a new member of the SEC office staff, Coach Holtz was incredibly kind and supportive of me. I visited with him last year when he was in Fayetteville, and I thanked him for his help and encouragement when I first began working in the SEC.”

The Holtz family later posted a final message on his account, noting he passed away in Orlando, surrounded by family.

“Holtz is remembered for his enduring values of faith, family, service, and an unwavering belief in the potential of others,” the statement read. “His influence extended far beyond the football field through the Holtz Charitable Foundation and the many players, colleagues, and communities shaped by his leadership.”

And as the world loses a legend, tributes continue to pour in from all those lives he impacted.

Lou Holtz’ impact lives on

Beyond football, Lou Holtz described himself as an “aspiring golf player.” He loved the game and the friendships it created. Broadcaster Tim Brando shared a lengthy message recalling the moment he learned the legend had entered hospice care while traveling between assignments.

“My great day of golf ⛳️ would be exactly what the late great Lou Holtz would have wanted for me before receiving the news of his passing,” he wrote. And then he quoted Holtz saying, “I tried for my 89 years to take personal responsibility to do the right thing, show people I cared, and define success thru great character while overcoming adversity in this life.

“Lou was a joyous human being that relished all aspects of life and absolutely made everyone he touched BETTER!”

Brando also recalled hosting the original College GameDay in 1988 during Notre Dame’s title run and later working with Lou Holtz at CBS. He described him as “All in ALL THE TIME.” Another situation surfaced hours before his passing. Brian Jean-Mary, who got his start under Holtz a quarter century ago, gave his first interview as Notre Dame’s new LBs coach.

“Coaching is trust,” the former South Carolina graduate assistant said. “It’s relationships. Sometimes we’re not talking about football. We’re talking about life. We’re talking about family. We’re talking about future plans. That’s the only way you get to know someone.”

That message remained constant for the people he impacted from 1988 to 2026 because as his son said, he left a significant impact behind, both on and off the field. RIP Lou Holtz.