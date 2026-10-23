College Football Mascot Executes Thrilling Sky Stunt With American Flag at JMU vs. Appalachian State

Just days after a military officer died during a pregame rappelling stunt in Texas, Appalachian State went ahead with its own daring aerial spectacle. Ahead of its showdown with unbeaten James Madison, the Mountaineers sent their mascot soaring above Kidd Brewer Stadium carrying an American flag.

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“God bless CFB,” read the caption on an X post shared October 23.

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Dressed as Appalachian State’s mascot, Yosef, the performer was secured by a harness and overhead cable system. He waved the flag while suspended above the turf before briefly rebounding in the air and completing his descent without injury. Although carefully coordinated, the performance carried inherent risks.

On October 17, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ian Patterson died following a fall during a rappelling demonstration at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Authorities launched an investigation into the tragedy, which was unrelated to Appalachian State’s performance but highlighted the potential dangers of elevated stadium displays.

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And the warning signs weren’t limited to that tragedy. On April 18, 2026, a skydiver carrying an American flag drifted off course during Virginia Tech’s spring game and crashed into the scoreboard at Lane Stadium. His parachute became tangled, leaving him dangling above the field for nearly 20 minutes before emergency crews rescued him with an aerial ladder. He escaped without injury, but the incident showed how quickly a planned stadium spectacle could turn dangerous, according to Reuters.

While Yosef’s entrance went off without a reported injury, Appalachian State had another surprise waiting for James Madison. The Mountaineers handed the previously unbeaten Dukes their first defeat of the season.

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The Dukes opened the scoring through George Pettaway’s one-yard touchdown run before quarterback JC Evans connected with Braeden Wisloski for a 70-yard score. Appalachian State responded through kicker James London and quarterback Malachi Singleton, staying within striking distance at halftime.

The Mountaineers eventually seized a 31-24 lead after linebacker Colton Phares intercepted James Madison quarterback Camden Coleman. Henry Hasselbeck capitalized with a four-yard touchdown pass to Luke Douglas.

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However, Coleman refused to go quietly, scoring on a six-yard run with just three seconds remaining to force overtime.

James Madison had the first opportunity in the extra period, but Morgan Suarez’s 47-yard field-goal attempt struck the left upright. London then drilled a 40-yarder to seal a stunning 34-31 victory.

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The result improved Appalachian State to 5-2 overall, and 2-1 in Sun Belt play, while the Dukes fell to 7-1. Singleton finished with 271 passing yards and two touchdowns, while London converted four field goals, including the winner.

What began as a daring pregame spectacle ended with Appalachian State pulling off one of its biggest wins of the season.