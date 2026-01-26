College Football Officials Change Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame’s Fate With New Rules

Notre Dame missed the CFP in 2025 while ranked No. 11, but 2026 looks promising for Marcus Freeman and his squad. Although the CFP will remain at 12 teams, the format will still be different for the fourth consecutive year. That could mark a turning point for Freeman’s Fighting Irish.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While the 2026 CFP is shaking things up, for the first time, the Power 4 conferences each get an automatic spot for their champion. However, one spot goes to the top Group of 6 (which now includes the Pac-12) champion. Here’s where Notre Dame also has a safety net: if it finishes in the top 12, it’s in.

In fact, with the new rules, revenue distribution has shifted dramatically. The SEC and Big Ten will take the lion’s share, leaving the Big 12, ACC, and Group of 6 with smaller slices. But these changes weren’t a reaction to 2025, when Notre Dame missed the CFP. Instead, they stem from a 2024 memorandum of understanding between the conferences and Notre Dame. The CFP waited until the 2026 format was finalized to announce the plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The MOU is intact, it’s ratified,” said CFP executive director Rich Clark. “If we stay at 12, which fans seem to love, we’re in a good place.”

While Big Ten and SEC commissioners flexed their muscle during negotiations, they secured control of the new format through 2031. But Notre Dame carved out its own deal: a top-12 guarantee thanks to strong ties with Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. Now, the Irish remain independent in football, while the payout is a massive payout of over $12 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

While B1G and SEC schools will get around $21 million per school annually, Notre Dame will earn over $12 million, with a $6 million boost for making the field. But performance bonuses are gone. Even the worst SEC or Big Ten team in the field will out-earn top teams from other conferences.

Still, for the Irish, it’s a golden opportunity. It’s also a reminder that CFP politics and money behind the scenes matter just as much as the game on the field. Now, while Freeman knows the path to the CFP after Notre Dame’s 2024 appearance in the national title game, the new rules haven’t sat well with everyone. Stephen A. Smith slammed the Irish’s decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Notre Dame’s shifting fate drew criticism

On Friday’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith discussed the new CFP rules, specifically the provision benefiting Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame.

“What the hell is this about Notre Dame?” he asked. “Why do we got a separate category for them? What makes them so damn special?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith made it clear that he’s tired of what he described as the media’s fawning treatment of Notre Dame, even as he praised Marcus Freeman and the Irish program. Then Smith ripped into Notre Dame’s AD, Pete Bevacqua, for “moaning” about the CFP snub.

“They had an opportunity to be a member of a conference, but their AD sat there complaining instead of competing like everybody else,” he said.

In fact, he accused the Fighting Irish of trying to “keep the bag” for themselves by remaining independent in football while benefiting from the ACC in other sports. That’s when he delivered a blunt take.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is sickening… this separate category… bump Notre Dame,” added Smith.

While the ESPN analyst also called for a bigger playoff field, his critique underscores the growing debate over the Fighting Irish’s special treatment in the CFP system.