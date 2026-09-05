College Football OL Pukes All Over Rival DB and Helps His QB Throw a Touchdown

Michigan State kicked off the Pat Fitzgerald era with a hard-fought 30-20 win over Toledo, but nobody at Spartan Stadium was talking about the final score. They were talking about the ultimate display of trench warfare grit. Down the stretch in the fourth quarter, a viral play unfolded that left fans simultaneously cheering and wiping their eyes in disbelief.

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Lined up for a high-stakes two-point conversion, Michigan State offensive lineman Robert Wright Jr. suddenly reached his absolute physical limit. Right as the ball was snapped, Wright Jr. visibly heaved, emptying his stomach straight across the line of scrimmage into the defender’s path.

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Barstool Sports summed up the chaotic moment perfectly, joking that throwing up on a pass rusher might just be the ultimate blocking tactic. The exact cause of the vomiting incident was not publicly confirmed. Given the high-pressure, late-game situation in his Spartans debut, nerves and exertion may have played a role.

The best way to protect your QB is to puke all over the defender pic.twitter.com/wcEwI7SVMr— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 5, 2026

While player illness from heat and fatigue happens every fall, on-field stomach incidents are rarely this chaotic. The closest parallel in college football history occurred in 2014, when Arizona center Carter Wood famously threw up directly onto the football right before snapping it mid-play. Wright Jr. taking out an incoming pass-rusher with a mid-play heave adds another wild entry to that rare list.

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Despite actively blowing chunks into the dirt, Wright Jr. refused to let go of his assignment. He sustained his block cleanly, giving quarterback Alessio Milivojevic enough time to throw a successful two-point conversion pass to wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. Talk about taking one for the team.

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This incident might have caught everyone’s eye, but the game itself was highly competitive. It was a back-and-forth battle that came down to the fourth quarter. The stadium was electric for Fitzgerald’s official head coaching debut in East Lansing. He brought back a traditional, physical “smashmouth” identity that focused heavily on controlling the trenches.

Kicker Liam Boyd was the undisputed MVP of the Spartans’ scoring drive. He was highly efficient and nailed five field goals on the night. It also included a clutch, career-long 51-yarder with under two minutes left to put the game completely out of reach. Toledo took a shocking 20-19 lead early in the fourth quarter after an explosive 71-yard touchdown run by Connor Walendzak.

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Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic didn’t panic. He marched the offense down the field and threw a beautiful 5-yard touchdown pass to receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. on a high-stakes 4th-and-goal. The team followed that up with the “puke and rally” two-point conversion to push the lead to 27-20.

Graduate running back Cam Edwards acted as the offensive engine, wearing down Toledo’s defensive front by grinding out 98 rushing yards on a heavy 27 carries.

What is next for Michigan State and Toledo?

Following their competitive season opener, both teams look to adjust as they move into Week 2 of their respective non-conference schedules. The Spartans will stay home in East Lansing next week to host an in-state matchup against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

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New head coach Pat Fitzgerald can use the opportunity to build on the team’s early success. The focus will be on continuing to establish their newly defined identity at the line of scrimmage. They will take the field on September 12. Michigan State suffered several significant in-game injuries. It will force coach Pat Fitzgerald to adjust his depth charts ahead of Week 2.

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The starting left tackle, Ben Murawski, exited the game in the third quarter with a lower-body injury. He courageously returned for a brief stretch to block a critical late-game field goal. However, his status will be monitored closely.

The standout linebacker Jordan Hall sustained a right arm injury in the first half. He missed most of the second half before returning late in the game wearing a noticeable brace on his right arm.



Despite the loss, the Rockets showed massive resilience against a Big Ten opponent. They return home to Ohio to kick off a three-game homestand at the Glass Bowl. It will start with a matchup against the Central Connecticut Blue Devils on September 12. Toledo emerged from the physical battle relatively clean.

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Head coach Jason Candle’s squad avoided catastrophic depth losses during the game. Despite dealing with general bumps, bruises, and exhausting trench warfare against a physical Big Ten opponent, no Rockets starters were sidelined with severe structural issues.