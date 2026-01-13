College Football Player Accused of Vile Incident Enters Transfer Portal

The Blazers finished their 2025 campaign in the worst possible way, putting up a 4-8 record. But there was more to follow as the news of the alleged stabbing incident at UAB’s Operations Center made headlines. The offensive lineman, who is charged with attempted mu*der and first-degree as*ault, is reportedly leaving the program for the portal.

According to On3’s Transfer Portal report, UAB’s OL Daniel Mincey entered the 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal. The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder arrived at the University of Alabama at Birmingham through the spring portal from the University of Kentucky. He was a three-star recruit of the 2024 class and was listed as the 218th IOL prospect in the country.

The redshirt freshman joined the Blazers locker room with big expectations, but his career took an unexpected turn after the stabbing incident.

Hours before the kickoff of the South Florida game (on November 22), Mincey was accused of stabbing two defensive linemen. He was charged with attempted mu*der of JaSire Peterson and with first-degree as*ault of Josh Underwood. Thankfully, the two players injured were rescued by the ambulance and returned home in stable condition, according to the school’s report.

Reflecting on how the events unfolded, Josh Underwood said the situation began the day before the stabbing, when Mincey and Peterson got into a brief fight during practice.

“After that happened, things kinda took a turn,” Underwood said. “We were separating them, one person went to one side of the field, the other side of the field, then they sent them home due to security reasons.”

Later, Mincey was jailed at the Jefferson County Jail before being presented in front of Jefferson County District Judge William Bell. He was allowed to return home to live with his grandmother after his bond was set at $90,000.

One of his attorneys, Paul Rand, highlighted that he is no longer on the football team or a UAB student and had been evicted from his apartment. He also stated Mincey’s intention to go to school in Florida and try to resolve the charges against him, which would help him move forward with his life in one way or another.

After over a month of this terrifying incident, Daniel Mincey entered the portal to change his fate, looking for a new home.

Daniel Mincey recruitment profile

Daniel Mincey’s football career was promising until this shocking turn. As a high school prospect of Cardinal Gibbons in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, he was a tough and ready-to-play candidate. He played both sides of the ball as a tackle and guard for Cardinal Gibbons.

As a junior, he helped the program to an 11-2 season and to the regional finals of Florida’s new 2M Playoffs. Mincey also won Offensive Lineman of the Year twice and even earned a state championship ring in 4A as a sophomore.

The 20-year-old didn’t limit his skills just to being a football guy. He was a multi-sport specialist during his high school years, where he played basketball and javelin. Mincey earned a three-star grade stepping out of high school and received 14 offers from top FCS and FBS schools.

He chose the University of Kentucky with the SEC dream over schools like Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Bowling Green, and Toledo. However, after a brief stint against Southern Miss during his quiet freshman year in 2024, he redshirted his freshman season before being transferred to UAB.

Now he would be entering the portal for the second time. The attorney revealed that his interest is set to play for Florida. With that being said, the FIU Panthers of Conference USA are likely seen as his potential destination, per Rivals’ industry rankings.