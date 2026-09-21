College Football Player Arrested For Allegedly Slamming Pregnant Woman, Program Takes Action

University of Houston football player Carmello Dedric Brooks is facing a felony charge after being arrested in connection with an alleged assault involving a pregnant woman. The sophomore defensive lineman was taken into custody by university police on Thursday, and Houston has since suspended him from the football program.

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“University of Houston football player Carmello Dedric Brooks has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman,” People Magazine reported, citing public Harris County court records. Brooks, 19, has been charged with assault on a pregnant individual following an incident on September 17.

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The court’s version of the incident became clearer during Brooks’ probable-cause hearing Friday. A hearing officer said the woman told authorities that Brooks allegedly grabbed her arms, put her on the ground, and held her there. She also alleged that he sat on her and prevented her from getting up. Officers who responded to the scene reportedly noticed injuries on her.

Those allegations are not the only account of what happened. The woman later spoke with KPRC and disputed the description of the encounter. She said the disagreement began after she told Brooks that she would not leave the premises and that he eventually called 911.

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She acknowledged that police allegedly noticed a bruise on her arm but disputed the explanation of the incident as an assault. She also said Brooks “did not hit me whatsoever” and expressed concern that the felony charge could affect his football career. The two are no longer dating.

The case has also already affected his status with Houston’s football team. Brooks was suspended and did not travel with the Cougars for their Friday game against Texas Tech.

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Apparently, he had not been part of the team’s travel squad because of his position on the depth chart, but he had appeared in Houston’s game against Southern. At the same time, Houston Athletics has also acknowledged the situation.

“We are aware of an incident involving a Houston Football student-athlete. We take all allegations of this nature very seriously and are gathering more information,” the university said in a statement, per People Magazine.

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Brooks, who started playing football at Paetow High School in Katy, Texas, joined Houston as part of the Class of 2025. The three-star prospect was ranked among the top 100 defensive linemen nationally in his class due to his performance in high school.

However, the defensive tackle didn’t get to feature last season. He redshirted his freshman year and made his collegiate debut on September 12 this year in the Cougars’ game against Southern.

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Brooks also faces a separate criminal mischief case

The assault charge is also not the only case currently connected to Brooks. A separate misdemeanor case dates back to August and involves another woman, who is not the same person involved in the September incident.

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That earlier case began with a dispute at an apartment, according to court records. Police were called after an argument between Brooks and the woman, with investigators later documenting damage to the handle of her apartment door. The reported property damage fell in the $100 to $750 range.

The August case also involved a pregnancy. Records indicate that she told police she had been in a relationship with Brooks and that the relationship had resulted in her becoming pregnant.

Brooks was not taken into custody over that misdemeanor case at the time. The arrest connected to the August charge came this week, alongside the separate felony case stemming from the September 17 incident.

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Both cases are still moving through the legal system. Brooks has posted the $15,000 bond set in the assault case and is due back in court on September 21.

Meanwhile, Houston has suspended him while the university gathers more information about the allegations. The claims in the assault case remain allegations and have not been established as facts in court.