College Football Player Dies Less Than a Week After Suffering Head Injury During Game

Renee Frazier, a manager at the Azle Café on Boyd Road, had spent her Saturday praying. She had just heard about Southern Nazarene University defensive back Tyler Ulrich’s head injury. But for her, he was the same young lad who once played football right across the cafe.

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Unfortunately, five days later, Ulrich succumbed to his injuries. He died on Thursday at 11:13 a.m. Ulrich was just 21.

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“It is with heavy hearts that we share the loss of our SNU football player, Tyler Ulrich,” SNU Athletics announced on X. “This loss is deeply felt across our campus. Our hearts are with his family, friends, teammates, and everyone who knew him. We ask that you join us in lifting them up in prayer.”

The university did not publicly disclose further medical details about the precise cause of his death. His father, Mark Ulrich, also shared a similar post on Facebook.

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“Tyler will join many of our loved ones that have passed. Tyler led a life full of faith, passion, and being a BEAST on the football field!!! He will be remembered always.”

Ulrich, was injured while Southern Nazarene faced Ouachita Baptist University. The game was stopped for approximately 45 minutes as medical personnel attended to him on the field before he was transported to a hospital.

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But just seconds after the incident took place, SNU play-by-play announcer Dave Myrick mentioned how Tyler stayed down after a play. The announcer was, however, unable to understand what had transpired as he witnessed no big hits.

He only realized the severity of the situation when SNU players began calling for the medical team. While Myrick later called it a horrifying scene to witness, details about the play or what exactly happened have not been shared.

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SNU canceled its next game

SNU canceled its Saturday game at Southwestern Oklahoma State. Southwestern Oklahoma State Athletics sent condolences to the Southern Nazarene community.

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A GoFundMe was also started in order to help the family during difficult times.

Further, Southern Nazarene head coach Dustin Hada also shared a tribute on X, highlighting the qualities that made Ulrich special to those around him.

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“Man of God, ultimate example of quiet strength, loyal, worker, joyous. That’s who Tyler was!!” Hada wrote.

The tributes reflected the impact Ulrich had on his teammates and coaches, both through his performances on the field and his character away from the game.

Ulrich’s connection to football began long before his time at Southern Nazarene. The Azle, Texas, native previously played for Azle High School, where he built relationships that continued throughout his college career.

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Former Azle football coach Jason Vines spoke to NBC 5 before the news of Ulrich’s death was announced. He remembered his former player as someone who consistently put others first.

“He is a very selfless man, young man, and a very, very, good teammate,” Vines said. “It’s something that you would, as a coach, if you could create the perfect teammate, it would be Tyler.”

Vines also recalled Ulrich returning to Hornet Stadium during the summer to help younger players. His decision to give back to the school reflected the lasting connection he maintained with his hometown.

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As Ulrich remained hospitalized for days, people in Azle and beyond joined his family in praying for his recovery. Vines described the widespread support as a reflection of how deeply the young athlete was loved.

“The whole town, the community, even people all over the country are talking to God every day about him just because we love him so much,” Vines said.

Ulrich had a bright future in football

Former Southern Nazarene assistant coach Josh Stansell also paid tribute to Ulrich on social media, describing him as a warrior who consistently put his teammates before himself. Stansell highlighted the player’s faith and the relationships he had built throughout his football journey.

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Ulrich had appeared in all six of Southern Nazarene’s games during the 2026 season. According to reports published around the time of his death, he was among the team’s leading tacklers. He was third on the team with 36 tackles.

For the people who knew him, Ulrich’s legacy extends beyond football statistics. His coaches, teammates, and hometown community have remembered him for his faith, loyalty, and willingness to support others. His death has left the community mourning a young athlete whose life ended too soon.

For Southern Nazarene, the focus now is on grieving a teammate and supporting those closest to him.

While the school honored him on Tuesday, they haven’t mentioned when the team will return to play.