College Football Player Hit With One-Year NCAA Ban After Positive PED Test

Already reeling from losing two wide receivers in the transfer portal, the NC State Wolfpack’s depth chart has just taken another critical hit. One of their promising young pass-catchers has been handed a year-long suspension for a rules violation, leaving the program scrambling ahead of the 2026 season.

“Teddy made a mistake that he’s taken responsibility for in front of his teammates and coaches,” coach Dave Doeren said. “It’s an unfortunate reminder about the importance of always checking with the sports medicine staff before taking any type of medication or supplement to make sure it’s permitted. I know he will learn and grow from this experience.”

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Under the standard NCAA policy, a first-time positive test for the use of PEDs triggers an automatic one-year-suspension. Due to this mandate, Hoffman will lose a full season of eligibility rather than sitting out a few games. This instantly halts the momentum of his breakout freshman campaign.

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Hoffman rose as an unlikely hero in his freshman year, despite being ranked the No. 163 wide receiver as a three-star recruit in the 2025 class, per 247Sports Composite. He featured in all 13 games for the Wolfpack, catching 25 passes for 349 yards and scoring three touchdowns. The receiver also returned eight punts for 32 yards and completed his lone pass attempt for 59 yards and a touchdown.

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He had a splendid debut, with a 5-catch, 93-yard performance, and did not take too long to develop chemistry with quarterback CJ Bailey, who is also a Floridian. His season finale with the Wolfpack featured a brilliant 40-yard catch from Bailey in their 31-7 victory over the Memphis Tigers in the Gasparilla Bowl.

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Hoffman’s suspension came at an absolutely wrong time for Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack. The team recently lost star wide receiver Terrell Anderson to the USC Trojans in the transfer portal. Anderson was ranked as the No. 11 wide receiver and No. 39 player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. In the 2025 season, Anderson caught 39 passes for 629 yards and five touchdowns.

The suspension also means Hoffman now has two years of eligibility remaining and will be a junior in the 2027 season.

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What Teddy Hoffman’s suspension means for the NC State Wolfpack

After an impressive first year and following the exits of some senior players in the transfer portal, Hoffman was set for a more significant role on the roster. However, he would have to watch his team settle for a replacement for the next year.

His sudden suspension leaves the NC State Wolfpack at the mercy of a new set of wide receivers, who will be competing for a starting role in North Carolina in 2026.

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Anticipating this looming suspension, the Wolfpack aggressively worked the transfer portal to overhaul their depleted receiver room. Instead of relying entirely on unproven freshman talent, Dave Doeren secured five veteran transfers, highlighted by former Miami wideouts Chance Robinson and Joshisa Trader, to immediately patch the void Hoffman leaves behind.

The number of wide receivers on the Wolfpack roster might make matters worse for Hoffman. There are very slim chances that the Florida native will retain his spot when he returns in 2027.