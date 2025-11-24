College Football Playoff Bracket: Jon Gruden Announces Top 12

The College football juggernaut is nearing its conclusion. As we enter week 14, the race to the playoffs has intensified with everything on the line. For some teams, it’s make or break; for others, it’s game set match, with them comfortably beyond the line. But one thing is certain, everyone has their own favorites ahead of the rivalry week.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jon Gruden appeared on the Shred Line Show on November 24 and picked his favorites. Gruden slots Ohio State directly into his list without hesitation.

The Buckeyes have proven themselves to be a national powerhouse, and their accomplishments speak for themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indiana completes this pairing as they are a force to be reckoned with, surprising everyone this season.

Both teams have genuine claims to compete at the highest level, and Gruden sees them as critical components of any credible playoff bracket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas A&M enters Gruden’s favorites, but with an asterisk. They can move even higher if they can fend off Texas.

However, he projected the Longhorns to make an appearance in the bracket if they trump the Aggies. This game carries weight beyond regular rivalry matchups.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Notre Dame is the next. However, their claim remains contested with a Miami-shaped caveat. The Fighting Irish look set to repeat their run from last season, making them a solid addition in Gruden’s eyes for the tournament’s upper tier.

Georgia remains a regular occurrence among the college football’s elite, and Jon Gruden acknowledges what the Bulldogs bring to any playoff scenario.

Alabama sits alongside them as one of college football’s most powerful programs. Both have the talent, the experience, and the winning tradition to compete for a national title when it matters the most.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oklahoma secures a spot in Gruden’s twelve with its traditional strength and ability to rise when the stakes are high. Miami, meanwhile, gets in despite a loss to Louisville that felt more like boredom than actual incompetence. Gruden sees the Hurricanes as a dangerous team with seven first-round caliber players.

Gruden has a special spot for the winners of the G5 and ACC conferences as the underdogs in his list. Whether it’s Tulane or James Madison, both teams have earned their stripes through an exceptional run this season. These programs deserve their shot despite playing outside the Power conferences.

In the case of the ACC champion, it could belong to either Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, or SMU. Vanderbilt earns a spot primarily because of Diego Pavia. The quarterback is worth betting on, and Gruden believes he belongs on college football’s biggest stage. Texas rounds out the final spot if it can defeat Texas A&M.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chance to see Arch Manning in the tournament is too tempting to ignore, and Gruden isn’t shy about wanting to witness that storyline unfold when everything matters.

All in all, Jon Gruden was spot on with his list. But there were some notable exclusions.

Teams that didn’t make Gruden’s Twelve

The Oregon Ducks are the biggest absence in Gruden’s twelve-team table. Oregon finds itself on the outside despite competitive wins and a respectable campaign. Gruden’s exclusion of the Ducks signals that Oregon hasn’t done enough to separate itself from the pack this season. They are a reminder of the fickle nature of college football; once a permanent fixture in anyone’s pick, they find themselves ousted.

Ole Miss and Texas Tech represent the middle tier of college football this year.

They are programs with talent and wins, yet they simply don’t meet Gruden’s standards.

Texas Tech brings offensive firepower and bowl eligibility, while Ole Miss has performed similarly. They are a program capable of beating anyone on any given Saturday, but lacks the consistency recognition to force their way into Gruden’s pick.

In a world where only the best of the best make the cut, being just good probably becomes irrelevant.

Completing the list of absentees are Virginia and BYU. Virginia is neither a traditional powerhouse nor an emerging force; it just lacks the big-name thing. BYU enters the final weeks with an unblemished record, yet Jon Gruden leaves them off the list.

Think Gruden’s list can do with some modifications here and there?