College Football Playoff Rift Explodes as National Analyst Warns About Auto-Bid Battle Among Top Conferences

The most-talked-about issue at this year’s spring meetings is the future of the College Football Playoff bracket. Last season’s 12-team format wasn’t without controversy either. Critics argue that some high-profile programs, such as Alabama and Ole Miss, were unfairly left out. While underdog programs such as Indiana and SMU secured spots, stirring frustration among fans, coaches, and analysts alike.

A national analyst has added fuel to the fire with a bold update on the ongoing negotiations. According to him, the top conferences, especially the SEC and Big Ten, are aggressively pushing for more control, while the ACC and Big 12 are digging in to protect their automatic qualification hopes. The differences are leading to tension between the conferences, warned CFB analyst Adam Breneman.

“They (SEC and Big Ten) are pushing for a model that gives each of them four automatic playoff berths that would pave the way for lucrative playoff play-in games between the three through six seeds in each conference for the final two bids,” said Breneman in his latest Instagram post. Their plan even includes “play-in” games within their conferences to fill the final slots. The future of the College Football Playoff comes down to one question: “Who gets the auto-bids…The Big Ten wants 4 guaranteed spots. The SEC’s on board. The ACC and Big 12 are pushing for the top 5 ranked champs. It’s a tug of war — and whoever wins could reshape college football as we know it.”

The Big Ten is pushing for what’s known unofficially as the 4-4-2-2-1-3 playoff model. Under this structure, the Big Ten and SEC would each receive four automatic bids, the ACC and Big 12 would get two apiece, with one spot reserved for a Group of Five team and three remaining at large-bids. But here’s the twist, SEC’s preference is shifting towards the 5+11 model, which is gaining traction. The format would award one automatic bid each to the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12, and Group of Five, with the remaining 11 spots filled by the top ranked teams. But in 2025, it shifted to the four highest-ranked teams regardless of conference title. So why the push for change?

On the flip side, the ACC, Big 12, and even Group of Five (G5) schools argue that handing out auto-bids like candy to already dominant leagues locks out deserving programs. FBS independents like Notre Dame, which rely entirely on at-large bids, could also lose big if those CFP slots dwindle. However, by the looks of it, the Big 10 are losing ground.

5+11 format for CFP is gaining support from other stakeholders

The controversy, in fact, has invited a flurry of opinions. As SEC coaches are now siding with ACC and Big 12 leaders in favor of the 5+11 format in a 16-team playoff. Bryan Fischer of Sports Illustrated slammed the “lack of leadership” shown by commissioners, calling the failed agreement on the 4-4-2-2-1 model (preferred by the SEC and Big 10) a sign that public trust could erode. He, too, sees the 5+11 structure as a workable compromise.



Coaches haven’t been shy either, as James Franklin of Penn State argued that “bias is inevitable” in CFP selections and supported a broader field, leaning toward 5+11. Meanwhile, Bret Bielema (Illinois) stated that unless the SEC adopts a nine-game conference slate like the Big Ten, multiple AQs (like the proposed 4-4-2-2-1) are justified. Still, unnamed SEC coaches publicly rejected the four-bid model, supporting more at-large flexibility and could be seen as another blow to the Big Ten’s hopes.

Beyond the boardrooms and coaches’ offices, fans are making their voices heard. On social media, some of the SEC fans are blasting the idea of four guaranteed spots. Big Ten fans, however, say their nine-game schedule deserves a reward. Meanwhile, ACC and Big 12 fans are furious, and G5 fans are most worried about exclusion, especially if their single AQ is pushed out in a tighter bracket.

In short, everyone has a stake, and not everyone is going to be happy. With the 2026 College Football Playoff format still undecided and battle lines drawn, a final decision is expected later this year. When it drops, brace for more backlashes and controversies.