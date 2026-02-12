College Football Playoff Team Gets Zero Players Invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Football never truly stops. So even when it is the offseason, events are already underway. And the first major event is the annual 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, set to begin on February 23. This time, a total of 319 prospects have received invitations. However, one College Football Playoff team was absent from the list, drawing attention and raising eyebrows.

2025 was another routine season for James Madison (forgetting the 2024 season), which topped the Sun Belt East with a 12-2 record. The Dukes then won the Sun Belt Championship with a 31-14 victory over Troy. This helped them earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. Even though their playoff run ended in the first round against Oregon, it was still a remarkable journey. As a member of the Group of Five, reaching the playoffs against the odds showed true underdog potential.

However, it seems like that David vs. Goliath narrative wasn’t enough for the JMU players, as none of them made it into the final 319-player list. The snub raises questions, particularly for players such as running back Wayne Knight, who was named to ESPN’s Top 100 Players of 2025 and recorded 100 rushing yards in five games. The list also leaves out quarterback Alonza Barnett III, the one who pulled strings for JMU’s offense last season. Barnett III was named the SBC Player of the Year and finished the season with a 58.4 percent completion rate, 2,806 passing yards, and 23 touchdowns.

The omission is especially surprising when compared to other programs. Nine Penn State players and eleven from LSU received invitations to the NFL Scouting Combine. While those programs may carry greater NIL value and quality of players, the absence of any JMU players after a strong season is concerning.

DNR Sports reporter Catie Harper also highlighted the situation on X. She expressed that while no current Duke players were invited, some former players did.

Another name who got snubbed from the NFL Scouting Combine is Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. With the NCAA denying his eligibility waiver and appeal, the decision to leave him off the list just adds to the difficult period the quarterback is enduring. However, there could be some hope for Chambliss as the Rebels filed a request for reconsideration, submitting new evidence in hopes of overturning the ruling.

Not only did Chambliss produce numbers, but he also had a QBR of 86.5, the fifth highest in the country. And the fact that five of his teammates were recognized makes this snub questionable.

How does the NFL Scouting Combine work?

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine features 10 fewer players than last year. The event is set to take place in Indianapolis from February 23 to March 2. As an invitation-only event, the NFL Scouting Combine allows NFL scouts to check out top draft-eligible prospects. There are some metrics for the evaluation, like drills and interviews. These invited players also get an opportunity to gain insights from NFL legends and current coaches.

Looking at the list, one trait is common among the programs with the highest numbers of players invited. These programs play in the strongest conferences and are known for developing NFL-caliber players. Maybe that explains why JMU was left out. Because the Combine puts prospects in the spotlight, these schools often end up with several players picked on Day 1 or Day 2 of the draft.

Texas A&M leads all programs with 13 invites, including players such as KC Concepcion, Taurean York, and Le’Veon Moss. Alabama comes in second with 12, LSU with 11, Ohio State with 10, and Miami with 10. Current national champions Indiana received nine invitations, the highest total in program history.

With just 13 days remaining, the first major event of the offseason is set to begin.