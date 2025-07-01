College Football Playoff Team Tipped for Jake Retzlaff as BYU Nears QB Decision

BYU football is back in the headlines, but for all the wrong reasons. Just as fans thought, the offseason drama was winding down. Starting quarterback Jake Retzlaff is packing his bags and leaving Provo, just two months before kickoff, fueled by legal issues, is a major setback for the team. Now, this throws a wrench into BYU’s preseason plans, but head coach Kalani Sitake isn’t fazed. He’s already focused on three promising new quarterbacks, who are ready to hit the ground running and make an immediate impact.

Jake Retzlaff, formerly the star quarterback of BYU’s rising football program, faces an uncertain future following a tumultuous off-field controversy. Jane Doe A.G. accused him of assault and strangulation back in 2023. This incident took place at his Provo apartment, casting a shadow over his successful 2024 season. While a Utah judge dismissed the civil lawsuit on Monday, Retzlaff’s troubles aren’t over. A seven-game suspension for violating BYU’s honor code hangs over him, jeopardizing his return to the Cougars and fueling speculation about a transfer.

But all that leaves the BYU Cougars in a tough spot. His off-field controversy has thrown a wrench into what he built around BYU. Last season, this guy recorded 2,947 yards with 20 TDs and 12 interceptions despite a completion rate of 57.99%. Now, missing out on a player like him will surely be a big blow for the team that’s preparing for another championship run. Even 3 Man Front’s Jake Hatch believes the same. “Well, it leaves a hole—there’s just zero doubt it leaves a hole because he led BYU to an 11-2 record, a number 13 ranking last year. Those are absolute things; you can’t argue with what he accomplished at BYU. But it does leave a hole.”

Sure, the setback is massive, but the Cougars aren’t backing down as they possess a strong QB unit. And Jake Hatch didn’t pull any punches when breaking it down. “I guess a sliver of hope for BYU is they have three quarterbacks on the roster that they are fairly bullish on, and they’ll have a three-way battle, it appears, in training camp coming up in just over a month’s time. Two of the quarterbacks in that battle already have starting experience at the FBS level. One is McCae Hillstead, a local high school product who played at Utah State for a year before transferring to BYU,” Hatch said.

During his time at Utah, Hillstead threw for 1,062 yards with 11 TDs and 8 interceptions with a completion rate of 59.5%. So, that experience can surely add depth to the Cougars’ shaky QB room. “And then the other is Treyson Bourguet, who spent two years at Western Michigan and started, I believe, eight games for the Broncos in the MAC before enrolling at BYU. So both of them have starting experience—that helps,” Hatch added. Even Bourguet brings in experience playing for Western Michigan, where he threw for 713 yards with 4 TDs and 1 interception with a 55.3% completion rate.

Finally, Murrieta Valley’s 3-star quarterback, Bear Bachmeier, is a new addition to the team who’s already making waves. In his junior year (2023), he led his team to a 9-4 record, throwing for 2,613 yards and 21 touchdowns with an impressive 65.5% completion rate. He wasn’t just a pocket passer, either; Bachmeier also rushed for 631 yards and 7 touchdowns, averaging an electrifying 8.4 yards per carry. While he might not start immediately as a freshman, his past performance is undeniable—he’s certainly a player to watch.

But Kalani Sitake isn’t just stopping at Bachmeier as he’s out there making big moves.

Kalani Sitake’s major move to secure BYU’s future

BYU football, despite quarterback Jake Retzlaff’s off-season troubles, confidently moves forward under Coach Kalani Sitake. “I feel great about the team. I feel really good about the way it is moving and the leadership that we have in our program,” Sitake said. While the Cougars navigate potential fallout from Retzlaff’s possible seven-game suspension, Sitake’s confidence remains unshaken, largely due to the arrival of transfer quarterback Bear Bachmeier and his brother, receiver Tiger Bachmeier, from Stanford.

The coaching staff’s pre-existing relationships with the brothers eased their transition. “When we contacted them, they said they wanted to be in a place that was a lot like they remembered us having,” Sitake said. “So I think it was an easy adjustment with the things they had to deal with at Stanford.” Tiger brings 24 games and 476 receiving yards of experience, while freshman Bear is a key addition amidst BYU’s quarterback uncertainty.

BYU’s recruiting success continued beyond the Bachmeiers, securing four-star lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu from Oregon—a significant victory. Even though he’s currently on a church mission, Kalaniuvalu won’t play until 2027, but Coach Sitake lauded the staff’s consistent engagement. “How our [assistant] coaches treat people matters,” Sitake emphasized, highlighting the program’s integrity. Kalaniuvalu’s commitment strengthens BYU’s 2025 class, complementing other top recruits like McKay Madsen, a standout linebacker and track star from California, also embarking on missionary service.

However, Sitake recognizes that success hinges on team chemistry, strong culture, and coaching continuity. “I am really thankful that I was able to keep our coaching staff intact,” Sitake said. “That is always a difficult thing to deal with… not losing any of our full-time coaches was a good thing for us to have.” As the Cougars enter their third Big 12 season, Sitake remains focused, undeterred by NIL deals, roster changes, or transfer portal activity. Now, with three playmakers waiting right on the sidelines, let’s see how this season turns out for them.