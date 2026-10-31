College Football Program Blown Out at Home by Unranked Opponent Just Six Days After Upsetting No. 2 Team

UCF went from making history to getting humiliated in just six days. After stunning No. 2 BYU in a double-overtime thriller, Scott Frost’s Knights returned home only to get crushed 41-9 by unranked Baylor. The blowout snapped their four-game home winning streak and exposed a team that looked nothing like the one that had just pulled off its biggest upset of the season.

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“We got whipped tonight,” head coach Scott Frost said after the loss to Baylor, in his initial reaction shared by UCF 247 Insider Andrew Cherico on X on October 31. It was a tough night for UCF, as the Knights could not find a way to slow down a Baylor team playing its first game under interim head coach Joe Klanderman.

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The loss was a sharp change from what UCF had managed just six days earlier. On October 24, the Knights beat then-No. 2 BYU 39-31 in double overtime at the Acrisure Bounce House in Orlando, Florida. The result handed the previously undefeated Cougars their first loss of the season and gave UCF its first-ever victory over an AP top-five team.

It was a close game throughout, with the lead changing hands five times in regulation. Quarterback Keyone Jenkins played a big part in the win, throwing for 293 yards and three touchdowns. The finish was just as dramatic. A blocked field-goal attempt and a 10-second runoff helped send the game into overtime, with both teams tied at 24.

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UCF finally pulled away in the second overtime after both teams scored touchdowns in the first overtime. A roughing-the-kicker penalty gave the Knights another chance to score, and they made the most of it with a touchdown followed by a successful two-point conversion. Their defense then stopped BYU from reaching the end zone, sealing a win that sent UCF fans onto the field.

The Knights could not carry that performance into their next outing. When Baylor arrived in Orlando on October 30, UCF struggled to get its offense going and never found an answer to the Bears. The 41-9 result was a major change from the team that had just taken down one of the top-ranked programs in the country.

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Baylor also had plenty going on before the game. The program had parted ways with head coach Dave Aranda on October 25, a day after a narrow 25-24 loss to Kansas. Aranda had been in charge for more than six seasons, and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman was named interim head coach for the rest of the campaign.

Klanderman did not have much time to prepare for his first game in the new role. Still, Baylor put together a strong performance on both sides of the ball. The Bears finished with 503 total yards, including 184 on the ground, while their defense consistently disrupted UCF’s offense.

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After the game, SicEm365 shared Klanderman’s opening remarks on X. The interim coach spoke about his gratitude for the opportunity and the effort shown by his players.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity that Doug and Jovan have given me. I’m grateful that I’m a Baylor Bear … I’m speechless with how these guys come out … It was really fun to watch these guys,” Klanderman said.

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Yahoo Sports also reacted to his first game in charge, posting on X: “WHAT A DEBUT FOR BAYLOR INTERIM HC JOE KLANDERMAN. The Bears dominate UCF on both sides of the ball just five days after firing Dave Aranda.”

The win gave Baylor a much-needed response after back-to-back losses. It also moved the Bears to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in Big 12 play.

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Quarterback DJ Lagway led the way for Baylor, putting together a big performance through the air. He completed 16 of 25 passes for 319 yards and four touchdowns, giving the Bears plenty of production on offense.

Lagway connected with tight end Tony Livingston for two scores. Wide receiver Gavin Freeman also got on the scoreboard with a 77-yard touchdown catch, while tight end Matthew Klopfenstein added another receiving touchdown. Running back Caden Knighten rounded out the scoring with a two-yard rushing touchdown.

UCF had a much harder time moving the ball. Jenkins completed 14 of 21 passes for just 82 yards and threw an interception before leaving the game in the third quarter with an apparent lower-leg injury. Alonza Barnett III took over at quarterback, but the Knights were unable to make up the ground.

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Baylor’s defense made things difficult for the hosts all night. UCF managed only 281 total yards, including 215 through the air, and did not pick up its first first down until midway through the second quarter. The Knights also converted just two of their 15 third-down attempts, struggling to find any real rhythm on offense.

Big 12 Issues $100,000 Fine Following BYU Game

The week also brought news away from the field. On October 28, the Big 12 Conference announced a $100,000 fine against UCF following an investigation into discriminatory chants directed at BYU during their October 24 game.

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ABC News reported that the conference recognized the pregame steps taken by UCF and the removal of some individuals involved. However, the Big 12 made clear that discriminatory behavior would not be accepted. The fine will go toward student education initiatives.

UCF Athletics told ABC News that it would review its options after receiving the conference’s decision. The Big 12 also announced changes to its conference-wide policy on discriminatory conduct at sporting events.

It has been a difficult stretch for UCF. The Knights went from celebrating a historic win over No. 2 BYU to suffering a heavy home defeat against Baylor, with the conference fine adding another development to an already eventful week.

UCF will now look to get back on track when it travels to face Kansas. Baylor, meanwhile, will try to build on its strong start under Klanderman when it hosts Iowa State. The Bears have something to take confidence from after their win in Orlando, while the Knights will need a response after a result few would have expected so soon after their upset victory.