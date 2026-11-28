The Memphis Tigers suffered one of the most devastating fourth-quarter meltdowns of the 2026 college football season on Friday afternoon, blowing a 17-point lead at home and falling 35-31 to a 9-loss Temple squad after giving up a touchdown with just 13 seconds left.

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Entering the regular-season finale as a massive 17.5-point favorite at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis had their sights set on locking down a spot in the American Conference Championship Game for the first time since 2019.

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That drought weighs heavily on a program that has become one of the American Conference’s most consistent winners, having reached a bowl game every single season since 2014 and winning 10 or more games in both 2023 and 2024. When Memphis hired Charles Huff to take over the program this year, the expectation wasn’t a slow rebuild. It was to immediately keep that standard rolling and finally get the Tigers back over the conference title hump.

Instead, a catastrophic fourth-quarter collapse most probably knocked the Tigers completely out of the conference title race. For the first three quarters, everything appeared to be going right according to script for first-year head coach Charles Huff and the Tigers (8–4 overall, 5–3 in the American).

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Even though the offense sputtered at a few points early on, quarterback Marcus Stokes threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Jaylin Carter ran hard for 103 yards and two scores to help Memphis build a seemingly comfortable 31–14 (17 points) lead heading into the final period.

Temple TD to beat Memphis with 13 seconds left. Memphis was a 17.5-point favorite, led by 17 at one point, and lost to a 2-9 Temple team, likely knocking the Tigers out of the American championship game. pic.twitter.com/aQeh2H0O1r— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 27, 2026

That is when the wheels completely fell off in front of more than 30,000 stunned fans in Memphis.

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Just 61 seconds into the fourth quarter, right after Temple punter Dante Atton pinned the Tigers deep inside their own five-yard line, Stokes threw a disastrous interception on the very next play that Owls’ defensive back Saboor Karriem returned 10 yards for a touchdown. Suddenly, a routine Senior Day blowout turned into a 31–21 game, giving a Temple team riding a six-game losing streak all the life and motion it needed.

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Temple refused to let up from there, putting together a grueling, 16-play, 94-yard march down the field capped off by a four-yard touchdown run from De’Carlos Young to cut the deficit to 31–28 with just over seven minutes left on the clock.

With Memphis desperately needing one sustained drive to run out the clock and put the game on ice, the Tigers’ offense stalled out completely under the mounting pressure.

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Things went from bad to worse with under two minutes remaining when Stokes threw his second costly interception of the fourth quarter, this time picked off by Temple’s Jaeden Gould and returned 26 yards to the Owls’ 45-yard line with 1:45 left in regulation.

When given one final shot at a miracle upset, Temple quarterback Jaxon Smolik delivered in the clutch, ripping off a 19-yard scramble on a critical third-and-10 before firing an 11-yard game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver JoJo Bermudez with only 13 seconds remaining!

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Just like that, Temple ended their six-game losing skid and lifted the Owls to 3–9!

Tough luck for the Tigers!

is a brutal pill to swallow for a Memphis team that entered the weekend tied for second place in the American Conference standings alongside North Texas and East Carolina.

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What makes the collapse even harder for Tigers fans to stomach is that it marked the second straight week Memphis blew a fourth-quarter lead against a team with a losing record, following last Saturday’s 38-34 heartbreak at Navy.

With the loss dropping Memphis to 5-3 in conference play behind first-place UTSA, the Tigers no longer control their own destiny to reach next week’s conference championship game.

Memphis needed a win over Temple paired with a North Texas loss to clinch a berth, so now the Tigers have to sit back on Saturday and pray that both North Texas and East Carolina lose, which would force the league to turn to computer rankings to break a tie.

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Then again, Memphis had a golden opportunity to take care of business at home against one of the bottom teams in the league and secure a shot at a championship trophy.

Instead, three unanswered fourth-quarter touchdowns by Temple turned Senior Day in Memphis into a nightmare that the Tigers won’t soon forget!