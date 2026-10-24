College Football Program Completes Dramatic Comeback With Late Trick Play After Losing QB to Injury on Opening Drive

Duke looked like they were in total command at Scott Stadium after an explosive opening touchdown drive, until starting quarterback Walker Eget suddenly went down with a hand injury. Freshman Dan Mahan was forced into action as Virginia snatched a 13-7 halftime lead, threatening to turn Duke’s night into a nightmare. But just when all hope seemed lost, the Blue Devils pulled off a wild trick play that nobody in Charlottesville saw coming.

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“DUKE REALLY PULLED THIS OFF WITH A DOUBLE PASS. Down 16-13 with just over a minute remaining, Duke reached into the playbook and caught Virginia completely off guard,” College Football posted on X.

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With just 1:14 remaining and Duke trailing 16-13, the Blue Devils went to a play Virginia clearly wasn’t expecting. Eget threw a backward pass to running back Nate Sheppard, who spotted freshman receiver Brody Keefe wide open downfield. Sheppard delivered the ball to Keefe for a 28-yard touchdown, putting Duke ahead 19-16.

Imago October 17, 2026: Duke Blue Devils safety Andrew Pellicciotta 35 celebrates a touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half of the ACC college football game at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, NC. /CSM Durham United States – ZUMAc04_ 20261017_zma_c04_722 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

The trick play worked because Virginia’s defense reacted heavily to what looked like a routine lateral run. Knowing Sheppard had been fighting for yards all night, the Cavaliers’ secondary aggressively bit on the fake, leaving freshman receiver Brody Keefe completely uncovered behind them. By the time Virginia realized Sheppard was throwing the ball, Keefe was already strolling into the endzone untouched.

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The play gave Duke the lead at the perfect time, capping a drive that covered 75 yards. Speaking to ESPN after the game, head coach Manny Diaz explained that the team had seen an opportunity to use the play earlier in the drive.

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“We knew it was there. We actually talked about it,” Diaz said, according to USA TODAY Sports. “We said we wanted to play that play for the win. We threw for the win.”

Duke missed the extra point, leaving the door open for Virginia to respond. The Cavaliers moved the ball downfield, but Patrick Smith-Young intercepted quarterback Beau Pribula’s fourth-down pass. That turnover ended Virginia’s final chance and sealed Duke’s 19-16 win.

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Duke looked sharp on its opening possession. Eget connected with Jonah Burton for a 35-yard gain before Sheppard broke through for a 32-yard touchdown run. The Blue Devils took a 7-0 lead, but Eget’s injury soon forced them to change plans.

Mahan entered in his place and completed two of five passes for 17 yards during the first half. With the freshman running the offense, Duke struggled to maintain its early momentum. The Blue Devils managed just 36 yards across their final four possessions before halftime, giving Virginia the opportunity to take control.

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The Cavaliers tied the game late in the first quarter when Jekail Middlebrook scored on a one-yard run. Kicker Will Bettridge then added two field goals, including a 32-yarder on the final play of the first half, to put Virginia ahead 13-7.

Eget returned after missing most of the first half and finished with 211 passing yards on 14-of-25 attempts, along with one interception.

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The Blue Devils needed to make up ground after the break, and Gavin Strange helped them do it. He converted a 39-yard field goal in the third quarter before adding another from the same distance with 8:50 left in the game. The second kick tied the score at 13-13 and set up a tense finish.

Virginia looked to have done enough when Bettridge made a 30-yard field goal with three minutes remaining. But Duke got the ball back and put together the drive that changed the game, with Sheppard’s touchdown pass to Keefe providing the decisive moment.

Sheppard finished with 55 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Middlebrook led Virginia with 117 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown, while Pribula completed 15 of 24 passes for 158 yards.

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What this win means for Duke

The comeback moved Duke to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in ACC play, snapping a two-game losing streak. Virginia fell to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in conference action, losing at home for the first time this season.

Hitting five wins is a huge milestone for Duke as they chase their fifth straight postseason appearance. Standing at 5-2, the Blue Devils now need just one more victory over their remaining games to officially lock up bowl eligibility. Snapping their two-game skid here keeps their conference standings alive and gives them massive momentum before hosting Boston College.

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The result also added another chapter to the teams’ rivalry. Virginia won their regular-season meeting last year, but Duke answered by beating the Cavaliers in overtime in the ACC championship game.

Duke will host Boston College on October 31 as it looks to build on Friday’s result. Virginia, meanwhile, will try to bounce back after letting a late lead slip away.

For Duke, the night began with an injury and plenty of uncertainty. It ended with a running back throwing a touchdown pass, a freshman receiver making the biggest catch of the game, and the defense coming up with one final stop to secure a comeback win.