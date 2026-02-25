College Football Program Denies Portal Entry to Players After Ex-HC’s NFL Exit 6 Days Ago; Here’s Why

A head coach’s departure is supposed to swing open the transfer portal for 30 days, but for the Northern Illinois Huskies, that door has been slammed shut. The program’s case seems to be a bit different, even though Thomas Hammock departed for the NFL six days ago. The fans are asking why players are being denied their right to enter the portal in this new era of football.

NIU football players are basically stuck in “transfer portal jail” right now because the NCAA changed the rules late last year. Usually, when a coach leaves, players can jump ship immediately. But in October 2025, the NCAA passed a new rule and disabled that “instant exit” option to prevent teams from falling apart the second a coach walks out the door.

The main reason they can’t leave yet is a mandatory waiting period. The new rules say the transfer window doesn’t even open until five days after a new permanent head coach is officially hired. Since Thomas Hammock just left for the Seattle Seahawks about a week ago, NIU hasn’t picked a permanent replacement yet. Because of that, the clock hasn’t even started ticking for the players.

This is all part of a plan to give new coaches a fair shot. The NCAA wants the new boss to have a few days to actually meet the team and try to convince the players to stay before they all scatter. It basically acts as a speed bump to stop a “mass exodus” and gives the school a chance to keep its roster together.

However, it’s surprising to see Thomas Hammock leave NIU because he had stated last year about his loyalty to the program. Hammock passionately urged players not to chase NIL money, claiming that his coaching approach is concerned with mentoring, guiding, and leading young men. But in the end, it was he who decided to make his way to the NFL, leaving the players stranded.

If NIU takes its time and doesn’t hire anyone soon, the players aren’t stuck forever. There is a backup timer: if the school does not hire a new coach within 30 days of the old one leaving, the NCAA opens a 15-day transfer window automatically on day 31. So, one way or another, the players will get their chance to leave. They just have to sit tight for a few weeks while the school figures out its next move.

To make things even tougher, the NCAA actually got rid of the regular spring transfer window this year. That means this “coaching change” exception is the only way these guys can get into the portal right now. For now, they’re coached by an interim guy (defensive coordinator Rob Harley) while they wait for the “official” hire that finally unlocks the door for them to explore other schools. With the coaching search underway, several candidates have emerged as potential replacements.

NIU’s head coach gig candidate after Thomas Hammock’s NFL departure

When it comes to picking a new leader, NIU has some heavy hitters on the radar, starting with guys who already know the campus. Rob Harley, the current interim coach, is already the favourite for good reason. The man led a defense that ranked No. 6 nationally in fewest passing touchdowns allowed last season.

Local legends like Jerry Kill, who is currently at Vandy and originally put NIU back on the map, are on their radar. Even former Heisman finalist Jordan Lynch’s name is flying around. He has already won five state championships as a high school coach. He knows the city inside and out better than anyone else.

If the school decides to look outside, it’ll probably target rising stars with deep Midwest ties. Candidates like Nick Benedetto from Fresno State and Tim Walton from Ohio State are big names to watch. They got names and can work their magic with recruiting in that very local area. There’s also a little talk around Brent Vigen of Montana State. The man has a 61-12 record in this economy GM would die for.

NIU’s next hire must be able to handle the program’s upcoming jump to the Mountain West Conference in 2026. The goal is to find someone who can keep the roster together during this weird 30-day waiting period. The administration’s priority is finding a leader who can stabilize the current roster while preparing the team for a significantly tougher schedule in its new conference.