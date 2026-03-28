College Football Program Draws 31 NFL Scouts at Pro Day as Mike Vrabel Checks Out 321lb Prospect

A couple of years ago, Arizona State wasn’t exactly circled on the NFL scouting calendar, but that’s not the case anymore. In 2026, 31 of 32 NFL teams showed up at the Sun Devils’ Pro Day. For head coach Kenny Dillingham, this is the first time in his 15 years that he’s seen turnout this big. And he’s feeling hopeful.

“Hopefully, it continues to be a norm here that scouts know that this is where you come and you’re going to find NFL talent,” Kenny Dillingham told the media after ASU’s huge NFL exposure.

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His statement shows how Arizona State is pitching itself now as a place that feeds the league. And then he delivered advice for the NFL-bound ASU stars if they get drafted.

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“Whether they’re drafted, whether they’re not drafted, you’re going to put on a helmet,” he said. “It doesn’t matter where you get drafted. Doesn’t matter where you go. If you get a helmet, it’s yours to lose.”

And judging by the people who showed up on Pro Day, the NFL seems to be buying in.

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The first NFL head coach to be spotted at ASU Pro Day was New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, as reported by The Athletic‘s Jeff Howe. Falcons’ Kevin Stefanski was also present, along with GM Ian Cunningham and Matt Ryan. The high-level interest was evident, with head coaches like the Falcons’ Kevin Stefanski and the Giants’ John Harbaugh joining a crowd of general managers that included the Bears’ Ryan Poles and the Cardinals’ Monti Ossenfort.

If you look at what Kenny Dillingham’s squad has to offer, the widespread interest is understandable, starting with WR Jordyn Tyson. He already has coveted traits like smooth routes and elite ball tracking, but his health could be a hurdle. Multiple injuries have made him volatile on draft boards, and he could go top 10 or slide.

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The widespread interest is understandable given the range of talent, from defensive back Keith Abney (44 tackles, 12 pass breakups) and tight end Chamon Metayer (38 catches, 4 TDs) to defensive lineman Justin Wodtly, who ended his career on a six-game sack streak. Even with all that talent on display, the most intriguing storyline began to stand out when Mike Vrabel personally tested a former ASU offensive tackle.

Mike Vrabel personally tests ASU OT

The most intriguing prospect on Mike Vrabel’s radar is the former ASU OT, Max Iheanachor. He literally stepped in to test the 6’6, 321-pound wall as they worked on hand placement and engaged in drills. It’s rare for coaches to directly participate with players on pro day, so that carries weight. The former 3x Super Bowl LB hasn’t played since 2010, but he still got it. And he looked impressed with the 22-year-old’s resilience.

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Right now, what New England is looking for is to fix the offensive line. With Morgan Moses aging out and no long-term guarantees, the Patriots need a developmental tackle with upside. And this former basketball player from Nigeria, who came to football late, is their possible solution. Max Iheanachor started 31 games at tackle and allowed just 14 pressures without giving up a single sack last season. That’s why interest is piling up. There’s also the familiarity aspect to top it off.

“It was definitely fun,” he told the media. “[Mike Vrabel] had some keys for me. It’s really a big blessing for me to learn from him, and him being hands-on and telling me what I need to work on… After the combine, I went in for a visit with them. Very familiar with that coaching staff and everybody.”

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Given Vrabel’s hands-on evaluation and the team’s investment of a 2025 draft pick, his progress in New England will be a direct reflection of the day’s unique workout. Let us know what you think in the comments down below.