College Football Program Endorses Initiative by Wife of Tragically Dead UCF Coach

Last October, UCF’s former O-line coach, Shawn Clark, without any warnings, previous cues, or any signs, passed away. On his deathbed, he dialed up his daughter, who was playing a high school volleyball game, and that was the last thing he did. He fought for his life for nearly two weeks before he gave up. His wife, Jonelle Csora Clark, after this, turned that heartbreak into purpose, one so powerful it has bridged the ‘Deeper Than Hate’ divide.

Jonelle Csora Clark started the Shawn Clark Legacy Foundation to help coaches improve their physical and mental health through awareness and support. It was the need of the hour because college football has long been subject to immense pressure, scrutiny, and accountability. Even legendary Nick Saban had to retire in 2023, citing the “mental grind” and “stress” of the profession. Colorado’s Deion Sanders has repeatedly leaned on God for navigating the stress that comes with it. Jonelle’s noble initiative is now spreading its wings, and a Sun Belt program has joined hands in the noble cause.

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“Georgia Southern Football is proud to partner with the #61Initiative of @ShawnClark61,” Georgia Southern Football wrote on X. The program also shared a link through which people can donate to the cause and usher in a positive change. Apart from Georgia Southern, Eastern Kentucky also joined the campaign and shared the update on its IG account 3 days ago. Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton also endorsed the initiative.

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“Thank you to Jonelle Clark and the 61 Initiative for what you are doing to help college football coaches with their overall health,” Helton wrote on X. “Such a wonderful organization, and we at Georgia Southern are so proud to be a partner in this endeavor. Shawn, you were a fierce competitor and a beloved brother in our coaching fraternity. We miss you, my friend. So glad your memory will live on with this initiative!”

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This partnership carries a weight that only true college football fans can appreciate. For years, Shawn Clark was the face of the “Deeper than Hate” rivalry between Appalachian State and Georgia Southern. As head coach of the Mountainners, he has spent hours trying to defeat their rivals. Even then, the fact that Clay Helton and the Georgia Southern program are his biggest advocates proves that the sport is bigger than these rivalries.

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Jonelle kept the name ‘#61Initiative’, dedicating it to Shawn’s number when he was a player. But it was also because she wanted to urge coaches to give one minute per game to their well-being. With the #61Initiative, Clark’s wife, Jonelle, aims to instill awareness about the need to emphasize coaches’ well-being.

Jonelle, moreover, being a 2003 EKU graduate, knows the rigors of sports. She is the most decorated pitcher in EKU softball history and was a three-time All-Conference selection at the program. Jonelle was inducted into EKU’s hall of fame in 2008.

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“This is a demanding profession, marked by long hours,” Jonelle said in her speech. “There have always been long hours, constant stress, little rest, and time away from home. Too often, a profession built on a purpose is taking a toll on your mental health and your family. Shawn’s number as a player was 61. A football game has 60 minutes. Take that extra one minute to take care of yourself.”

Shawn was a rising star in college football, but came to UCF after getting fired by Appalachian State. He compiled a 40-24 record in 5 years as a head coach, and his buyout was effectively reduced to $500,000 from $1 million. In hindsight, Clark couldn’t match the ambitions that the Mountaineers had.

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“The expectation for App State football is to annually compete for a conference championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff,” the program said after firing Clark.

Jonelle Clark makes an emotional address to coaches

Shawn Clark joined Appalachian State in 2016 as their Co-OC and O-line coach. Gradually, he got promoted to associate head coach in 2019 and finally became the head coach in 2020. The 50-year-old stayed with the program for another 5 years, making Appalachian State tenure his longest. The Mountaineers have now responded in kind to Clarke’s unprecedented contributions to the program.

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Appalachian State’s official X account posted a picture with a Mountaineers’ helmet that had #61 written on it. The Mountaineers acknowledged the initiative and were “honored to partner” in Jonelle’s transformational campaign. As a player, Clark was also a Mountaineer alum and played from 1994 to 1998. He became a two-time All-American and three-time all-conference selection, playing on the offensive line.

While Shawn’s death was unexpected and created a void in the college football world. Hopefully, now coaches and players will recognize and give themselves space beyond the rigors of the job. The Shawn Clark Legacy Foundation will surely play a huge role in that.