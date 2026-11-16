The season has gone from disappointing to disastrous for one college football program. Mounting losses have left the team with little to play for, and the latest setback appears to have been the final straw. Now, with the season nearing its end, UTEP faces a sudden change in leadership and an uncertain road ahead.

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According to CFB insider Chris Hummer, UTEP has fired head coach Scotty Walden.

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Before the firing, the Miners were 1-9 this season under Walden’s leadership. UTEP still has two games remaining against Air Force and Northern Illinois. Walden leaves after three seasons with a 6-28 overall record. Vice President and Director of Athletics at UTEP, Jim Senter, announced the news on Monday, November 16.

“We are grateful to Scotty for the countless hours he’s put in leading our program,” Senter said.

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“His tenure has been marked by unprecedented success in recruiting and record-breaking team academic performance. He has excelled at community relations and fundraising and has put his own money back into the program. We haven’t seen the necessary improvement from year one to year three and believe it’s time for new leadership. We wish Scotty well in his future endeavors.”

Walden’s final game before he was relieved of his duties was a 27-15 loss to Wyoming. It was the Miners’ eighth consecutive defeat.

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Walden’s first season wasn’t particularly successful, but there were signs of improvement. UTEP finished with a 3-9 record in his debut year and was tied for sixth place in Conference USA. They won two of their final three games, which ignited the hope that the team was making some progress towards the end of the season.

In 2025, UTEP struggled even more. The Miners finished with a 2-10 record. They went 1-7 in conference games. Since the beginning of the 2025 season, UTEP had recorded only one win against an FBS opponent before this season’s results were considered.

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That win came against Sam Houston in October 2025, when UTEP won 35-17. The only victory they saw this season came against FCS opponent Texas Southern.

When UTEP hired him in December 2023, Walden was just 34 years old. He was the second-youngest head coach in FBS history, just behind Kenny Dillingham, who was coaching Arizona State at the time. When he was hired at UTEP, former NFL head coach Kliff Kingsbury was very excited about this partnership.

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“Scotty is one of the brightest offensive minds in the sport today,” Kingsbury said. “He is a proven winner everywhere he’s been, and it’s truly incredible how much he has already accomplished at such a young age. UTEP hit a home run with this one, and I can’t wait to watch him get it rolling out there.”

Before Walden, UTEP was coached by Dana Dimel. His overall record was 20-49 over 6 seasons at UTEP. UTEP hired Walden, hoping he could bring a fresh direction to the program, but that also ended in disappointment.

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Walden had a much better record before joining UTEP. He coached Austin Peay to a 26-14 record. His final season in 2023 was particularly good, with nine wins and three losses. Walden also worked as the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Southern Miss. In 2020, the university promoted him to interim head coach.

Walden became the head coach of East Texas Baptist University when he was just 26 years old. That was unusually young for a college football head coach, but he possessed all the skill set. He started his coaching career at Sul Ross State, his former university, in 2012. He worked as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.