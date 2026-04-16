College Football Program Forced to Pay Millions to Avoid 20-Game Schedule

Conference realignment has turned the FBS into a moving target. What unfolded with Louisiana Tech this offseason is a scheduling nightmare that forced a multi-million-dollar decision. But when your football team is staring down a 20-game season, something has to give. Now, the program is deciding it is time to head back to the Sun Belt Conference after years in Conference USA, and it’s ready to pay the price for it.

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According to Front Office Sports, Louisiana Tech is now on the verge of paying more than $8 million to buy its way out of CUSA. Now, that’s a statement, especially when you consider that UTEP is paying $8 million to leave for the Mountain West. Meanwhile, other schools that departed to the AAC in 2022-23, including FAU, UAB, North Texas, Rice, UTSA, and Charlotte, all paid less than $3 million. But, well, the Bulldogs are paying a premium for urgency.

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Louisiana Tech made its intentions clear back in July 2025. However, CUSA didn’t exactly roll out the red carpet on the way out. So what followed was a tug-of-war that spiraled into one of the strangest scheduling scenarios in college football. Due to the ongoing dispute, the Bulldogs ended up being included in both the Sun Belt and CUSA schedules for the upcoming season, which includes 20 games. And just like that, the hypothetical turned into reality.

Just think about the toll it can have on the players. Louisiana Tech is coming off an 8-5 season and an Independence Bowl win under Sonny Cumbie. This scheduling mess puts both player health and competitive credibility on the line. So they did what they could and were willing to pay their way out of it. But the thing is, this wasn’t supposed to be the price tag.

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When LA Tech first mapped out its exit, the number was more manageable. It floated around $5 million. But once legal threats and scheduling standoffs got involved, that number spiked quickly into something that is now north of $8 million. CUSA had the leverage here, and it used that.

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According to reports, the conference wasn’t thrilled that the Bulldogs tried to fast-track their departure without honoring the standard 14-month notice tied to its grant of rights agreement. And instead of negotiating, CUSA made it clear that violating an agreement comes with a hefty price. So how did Louisiana Tech end up in this mess in the first place, and why was the Sun Belt worth all this trouble?

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A long, costly road tied to impatience

This wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment move. Louisiana Tech has been eyeing a return to the Sun Belt for nearly a year. The program has been laying the groundwork while exploring a complicated exit from CUSA. But the Bulldogs tried to speed up the process because they didn’t want to wait for 14 long months. Their goal was to join the Sun Belt by the 2026 season, not 2027.

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That urgency led to a lawsuit earlier this year. LA Tech tried to break free from the five-year grant of rights agreement it signed in 2023. The conference stood firm even as the program made multiple offers to leave early. Sources indicated that those offers didn’t come close to what the conference believed it was owed. So there was no compromise, and the situation only escalated.

Now, Louisiana Tech is negotiating from necessity. With a reported agreement in place, though not fully finalized, the Bulldogs are expected to officially join the Sun Belt on July 1, 2026, becoming the conference’s 14th member. Meanwhile, CUSA will drop to 10 teams for the upcoming season as a potential 20-game disaster gets wiped off the board.

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But it comes at a cost that raises a bigger question about the current state of college football. If escaping a scheduling nightmare requires an $8+ million investment, what does that say about the system? In Louisiana Tech’s case, the answer is simple. Survival isn’t cheap, and in this era of realignment, neither is control.