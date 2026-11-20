Flying across the Pacific Ocean is already an expensive headache. Throw in a choice between a refueling stop and a direct flight, and somebody in the college athletic department has a decision to make. New Mexico head coach Jason Eck had his answer ready. He wasn’t spending an extra $250,000 just to save a few hours.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As The Athletic’s Chris Vannini reported, New Mexico had two options when arranging its trip to Hawaii earlier this season. The Lobos could take a regular flight with a layover to refuel or pay an additional quarter-million dollars for a larger aircraft that could make the journey without stopping. Jason Eck didn’t need to think much.

ADVERTISEMENT

“$250,000? That’s two good players for me,” he said.

Perhaps that tells you how the 49-year-old coach operates. While some programs are busy throwing money at every problem, Jason Eck is counting what each dollar could do for his roster. So, New Mexico took the layover. And they also took home a win, eventually beating Hawaii 21-10 in Honolulu on October 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a reason behind Jason Eck’s careful budget. He spent 23 years working as an assistant coach, serving under 12 different head coaches. Much of that time came outside the FBS, where budgets were tight, scholarships were limited, and finding a productive player often required more work than simply making a lucrative offer.

That experience hasn’t disappeared now that he’s running his own program. New Mexico has only six players earning at least six figures in compensation, according to Jason Eck and people within the program. Three of those players have missed significant time this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former starting QB Jack Layne hasn’t played because of a lingering elbow problem. Wide receiver Troy Omeire is also out for the season, while LB Jaxton Eck, the coach’s son, has missed weeks with a shoulder injury.

New Mexico doesn’t have the money to keep buying expensive replacements. Still, the Lobos are 8-2 and playing some of the best defense in the country. Jason Eck’s years of working with limited resources are paying off. DC Spence Nowinsky has known him for 27 years, going back to their days in Wisconsin. He knows how the coach thinks and builds a roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s a businessman,” he said. “He’s smart as heck and has an unbelievable plan. He understands the roster management, the NIL, how to work the budget and the boosters.”

That description makes sense when you look at Jason Eck’s coaching history. Back in Division II, he and Nowinsky worked in an environment where scholarship resources were limited and every roster decision mattered. They learned which positions deserved the biggest investment and where they could find players other programs had overlooked.

ADVERTISEMENT

At South Dakota State, Jason Eck helped recruit OL Mason McCormick, who went on to develop into a starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Then, Jason Eck arrived at New Mexico after leaving Idaho, where he had built a top-10 FCS program. The Lobos were hardly an attractive destination at the time. Bronco Mendenhall had departed for Utah State following a 5-7 season, while QB Devon Dampier and other emerging players had moved on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Eck saw something worth rebuilding anyway. He went 9-4 in his first season. More importantly, he kept the roster together. After adding 129 players during the 2024 and 2025 transitions, New Mexico lost just four players with eligibility left that offseason. In today’s transfer-heavy game, that’s a big deal.

Jason Eck wants his players to grab the best opportunities

Jason Eck is also unusually straightforward about the financial side of the business. He tells players he wants them to earn more money, even if that means leaving New Mexico. But he also wants them to understand that a bigger NIL check doesn’t automatically mean a better football situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If any of our players can make a million dollars, they should leave,” he said. “But I’ve had guys leave and text me and say they should’ve stayed.”

His own journey probably explains that perspective. After decades of coaching without the financial security that comes with a major head-coaching contract, Jason Eck knows what opportunity looks like.

His New Mexico extension after the 2025 season pushed his annual salary to $1.75 million. Power Four interest is now growing, and the attention from fans has become something of a new experience for a coach who spent so many years working outside the spotlight. But the thinking hasn’t changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Mexico needed to get to Hawaii, not arrive in style. Jason Eck saw an extra $250,000 that could potentially help him recruit, retain, or develop two quality players. The layover was an easy choice. And with the Lobos sitting at 8-2, he has a good argument that the money was better spent elsewhere.