College Football Program Hosts 32 NFL Teams for Star LB With Major Interest From Cowboys

When representatives from all 32 NFL teams descend on your Pro Day, the pressure is immense. But for one Texas Tech linebacker, it was just another opportunity to showcase the ball-hawking skills that already have the Dallas Cowboys taking notice.

Jacob Rodriguez took part in only one test at the pro day, which was the bench press. He lifted the weight 23 times and reached the goal he had set for himself. The night before the event, he had dinner with the Cowboys team. He met the coaches there, including head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who left a strong mark on him.

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“It was fun,” Rodriguez said. “It was really great to be in the building and sitting at dinner with a head coach in the NFL. Five-year-old me and 10-year-old me would be really happy, really proud. I was happy to be there. I loved it, loved all the conversations, and am looking forward to more.”

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Dallas has a history of drafting Texas Tech linebackers, most recently taking Will Smith in 2014. Rodriguez’s NFL combine numbers, a 4.57-second 40-yard dash and a 38.5-inch vertical, explain exactly why the Cowboys want him to anchor the middle of their defense.

Jacob Rodriguez’s 2025 performance adds to the hype as well. He made 128 tackles, stopped opponents behind the line 11 times, caught four interceptions, and blocked six passes. Rodriguez also forced seven fumbles, which means he makes opponents lose the ball. He also earned a 95.8 defensive impact score, which is the second-best in the country.

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His ability to create turnovers makes him a perfect fit for the Cowboys, who struggled most in that area last year. The team gave away too many points, a total of 511, which is the highest in the league. On average, they allowed about 30 points every game. They were also the worst team at stopping passes and one of the worst at stopping total yards. This happened because their pass rush was weak, and players did not communicate well on the field.

However, for Rodriguez, getting interest from the Cowboys is big, but he is not just focusing on that one team. He explains that his main goal is to reach the NFL.

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“I mean, it would mean a lot to play for any team,” Rodriguez said. “I think being a guy who was born in Minnesota but lived in Texas, I think it really just, the NFL is so competitive and so hard to play in that if you can get in anywhere, I mean, you join a fraternity that not many get to join. So I’d love to play for any team and just be anywhere I can to help the team win.”

But they are not the only team interested in him.

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Jacob Rodriguez draws attention from other NFL teams

As the 2026 NFL Draft gets closer, the Chicago Bears are planning to improve their defense. They already added some linebackers like Devin Bush and Jack Sanborn, but there is still a problem because T.J. Edwards is injured, and his situation is not clear. That’s where Jacob Rodriguez comes into the picture.

Rodriguez has many good qualities on the field. He is always active and keeps moving toward the ball. He plays with a lot of energy and hits very hard, like a fast defensive player, and can also run across the field easily and cover a lot of space. Rodriguez also understands the game well, reads plays early, and reacts quickly. Because of his strength and effort, he can get past blockers and make important plays for his team.

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However, he also has some weaknesses. His arms are a bit shorter, so it can be harder for him to break free from blockers. Sometimes he plays too aggressively, which causes him to miss tackles. He also needs to improve in pass coverage, especially in reading passing plays better. Some teams may also think he is slightly smaller than ideal for his position. But even with that, he is one of the most remarkable linebackers in the class.

So, now let’s wait and see which team finally gets him in.