College Football Program Issues Statement as Former Head Coach Dies at 87

Colorado State football is mourning the death of a head coach who built the foundation of its program. The former CSU head coach Leon Fuller passed away on July 11 at the age of 87. In tribute to the legendary coach, the school released a statement.

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“In Memoriam: Coach Leon Fuller,” wrote Colorado State Football on its official X account, sharing a picture of Fuller. “Former head coach who led the Rams from 1982 to 1988 passed away in his home in Austin, Texas, on July 11, 2026; he was 87.”

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Fuller was critical to Colorado State’s rise to prominence in the 1980s. The defensive-minded head coach roped in offensive masterminds like Dave Lay and Sonny Lubick to the program. But the former head coach’s contribution to Colorado State wasn’t limited to hiring a talented coaching staff.

He helped recruit future NFL talent such as Steve Bartalo, Keli McGregor, Terry Nugent, and Kelly Stouffer, among others. During his seven seasons with the Rams, the school achieved several milestones, but the 1986 campaign stood out because Fuller beat in-state rival Colorado for the first time since 1958. In a major upset, the Rams overpowered the Buffs 23-7 in Boulder.

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On top of that, he was the first head coach in CSU’s history to lead a team that played outside US territory. A year before he left the Rams, the team played a game in Australia. His journey with CSU ended with 25 victories, but he didn’t stop coaching. He served as the Broncos’ DBs coach for one season and then joined a Texas high school in 1995 to coach young minds. He also had stops at programs such as Kentucky, Wyoming, and others during his initial coaching journey.

His time as a defensive coordinator in Austin is noteworthy. He spent 10 seasons with the Longhorns in two different stints. Texas saw a significant improvement in its defense during his tenure.

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“[Coach Fuller] taught us how to study the game,” said former Texas player William Graham in a statement released by TLSN after Fuller passed away. “Coach Fuller knew how to reach us. He could take a player wherever he was and help him understand so that when he walked on the field, he had no doubt about what he needed to do or his ability to do it.”

A homage to the ex-CSU head coach

Former CSU head coach Leon Fuller’s leadership helped millions live up to their expectations in college and the NFL. Tributes poured from a number of people to honor the legendary coach.

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“I was saddened today to hear of the passing of former college football coach Leon Fuller. In 1989, one of my first duties for the Texas Longhorn Radio Network was to produce the ‘Amadee Fuller Report,’ which would include interviews with the Texas offensive and defensive coordinators,” wrote Texas sportscaster Bill Schoening on his Facebook, as reported by TLSN. “Coach Fuller was kind enough to allow me to watch film, and he’d explain certain schemes and coverages. I learned a lot those first few weeks. I was actually able to pick this guy’s brains about football for four seasons.”

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Then, another former Longhorn, Johnny Sky Walker, paid a tribute to the coach under whom he prepared to carve a path for the pro level. But the most intriguing fact is that Fuller was the reason he chose to play for Texas, despite offers from powerhouses.

“Coach Fuller was instrumental in my decision to attend the University of Texas in 1980 as a freshman from high school. I was recruited by every school in the Southwest Conference, Nebraska, USC, and several others. Meeting Coach Fuller for the first time was like meeting a friend that I had known forever; he was honest and very sure that the University of Texas was the best school for me. He was absolutely correct!” said Walker.

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Fuller’s prowess was evident from his high school career onward. His high school head coach, Bum Phillips, said, “Fuller was the best football player I ever had at any level.”