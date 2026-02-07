College Football Program Led by Shaquille O’Neal, Set to Splurge $10M to Play Division I Football

Shaquille O’Neal joining Sac State as a voluntary general manager comes at a pivotal time of change. Although the college football program took its first big swing last summer, the Hornets are now desperate to secure their place among the FBS ranks.

After the NCAA denied Sacramento State’s request to jump to the FBS as an independent, the Hornets know there’s only one path left to CFB’s top tier: a conference invitation. This is likely why the school is prepared to pay a significant fee. The school is banking on a reported eye-popping $10M+ entry fee to open the door. Furthermore, it doesn’t include the $5 million fee required to make the jump from FCS to FBS.

Moreover, O’Neal assists with recruiting, utilizing his influence to attract talent to Sacramento State. His brand image is exactly what the hour needs, as eyeballs on Sacramento State remain the key to getting into the conference. Notably, university president Luke Wood has defended this move, mentioning that it will become an additional revenue stream.

In fact, this type of move isn’t new in college football, as SMU showed the blueprint. The Mustangs bought their way into the ACC in 2023 by sacrificing their media rights for the first 9 seasons.

Then don’t forget Memphis’ case. Although they didn’t make the jump, the report said Memphis offered nearly $200 million to join the Big 12. Now, in the case led by Shaquille O’Neal, the timing is not perfect. The FCS program is moving its other sports from the Big Sky to the Big West. But that league doesn’t sponsor football, unfortunately, leaving Sac State in limbo, operating as an FCS independent.

Here’s where the MAC comes into play. After losing Northern Illinois and adding UMass to stay at 12 members, the conference is reshaping. Now, with a new ESPN media deal on the horizon, Sac State’s proposal turns heads. The MAC isn’t the only suitor; the Mountain West could also be an option, especially considering the Hornets have offered an entry fee and are willing to forego league revenues to join.

Although the Pac-12 has already rejected the proposal, hope remains. In 2026, Sac State will play under new head coach Alonzo Carter, and so far, 8 games are scheduled: 7 against FCS opponents and 1 against an FBS opponent. But the appeal goes beyond money.

Sacramento State’s appeal isn’t just financial; its prime California location, coupled with recent stadium renovations and a revamped coaching staff, makes it an attractive expansion candidate for a conference looking to grow its footprint.

A cultural reset on the field aligns with this ambitious financial push, led by new head coach Alonzo Carter, who aims to blend the program’s history with its future aspirations.

New coach revives old tradition

“Stingers Up” has been Sacramento State’s calling card for more than two decades. Now, that sacred tradition is getting a fresh twist with new head coach Alonzo Carter. The program’s 14th head coach has floated a subtle change. Setting up a new culture, traditions, and even their band remains a part of college football’s unique folklore, which is a crucial piece of the puzzle for selling the program.

“I know y’all love stingers up, and I get it,” said Carter. “I’m not trying to upset anybody.”

His vision was clear to bring back the old “big stinger.” It’s a clenched fist with the index finger pointed straight to the sky. Inspired by Herky the Hornet, it became a silent handshake for the Hornet family. It dates back to the 1990s and exploded in the 2000s, becoming one of the most recognizable symbols on campus. Now, Carter’s message is about honoring that history while pushing forward.

“So all the old school alumni, I hope this is for you all,” he said, embracing the “big stingers.”

It simply suggests tradition matters to this new coach. Now, this season, the Hornets could have a breakout season under his guidance.