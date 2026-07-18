College Football Program Makes History by Hiring First-Ever Female General Manager

College football has seen history made, and Florida International University has delivered incredible news. Head coach Willie Simmons appointed Khadeidra Fletcher as general manager, making her the first female GM in college football history. This is a truly groundbreaking milestone in college athletics.

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The head coach announced the news via an X post, “I am beyond elated to announce that history has again been made in the 305!@kdfletcher has been hired as General Manager of FIU Football, officially becoming the first female GM in college football history!!! #PawsUp #Trailblazers.”

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As a GM, Fletcher has a ton of crucial, massive executive responsibilities. She will have to look into roster management and depth charts. Recruiting and navigating young, elite athletes will also now fall to her shoulders.

“Breaking barriers and making strides! As a woman in a male-dominated industry, the road hasn’t always been easy, but the challenges have only made me stronger and more determined. Here’s to the future of FIU Football and to every woman out there pushing the boundaries in sports! The journey is just beginning, and I’m excited for what’s to come,” Fletcher said in her Instagram post.

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Fletcher was the program’s assistant athletic director of football operations before getting promoted to GM. She earned the front-office position through her administrative experience and institutional knowledge. Fletcher previously handled the program’s travel itineraries, day-to-day internal budget allocations, and staff schedules. It took her years of climbing the administrative ranks from the ground up, built on a strong professional relationship with head coach Willie Simmons.

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Before FIU, Fletcher also worked alongside Simmons at Florida A&M University (FAMU). She helped the Rattlers secure a dominant 45-13 record and the 2023 SWAC Championship. She served as the director of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).

After Simmons left Duke for the head coach position in Florida, he decided to bring along his trusted assistant to be a part of his new journey. This hire underscores the forward-thinking approach that Simmons has adopted since his arrival at FIU.

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In his first season with the Panthers, he led them to a historic 7-5 record and continued to innovate, elevating FIU on the modern stage. He led FIU to its first winning record since 2018 and its first bowl-game eligibility since 2019. They even secured a win against their arch-rivals, Florida Atlantic University, after 2016. His decision to make Fletcher the new GM has sparked the first wave of women entering male-dominated jobs.

More on KD Fletcher’s background

Before entering collegiate athletic departments full-time, she served as a regional director for Student ACES. In her role, she acted as an athletic director, mentor, and teacher, helping over 20 high school student-athletes earn a spot on the roster. She also took up the job of an assistant athletic director at the high school level in Florida to gain more experience.

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She hasn’t disclosed anywhere that she was a sportsperson herself. Fletcher built her career on her knowledge of sports and a deep study of sports administration. She got her master’s degree in sports administration and sports management from the University of Miami. She has expertise in compliance, collegiate sports law, and athletics logistics.