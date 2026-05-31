College Football Program Mourns as 18-Year-Old Athlete Dies in Shooting Violence

Gavin Yates-Lyons, a student from Georgia who was caught in the crossfire of a shooting at a Tallahassee parking garage, has died. His death occurred eight days after he suffered “critical injuries” from the shooting incident.

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The Ball State Cardinals announced the passing away of Gavin Yates-Lyons. His death was announced on their official X account on Sunday, May 31. He had finished high school early and had been attending Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, since the beginning of the year to play for the program in the 2026 season as a freshman.

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Yates-Lyons’ family said that he became a donor at the time of his death. Per WCTV, the head football coach at Lowndes Country High School, Adam Carter, confirmed that an honor walk was held for the youngster on Saturday, a silent tribute by hospital staff for organ donors as they are wheeled from their rooms to the operating room for organ procurement.

The shooting, which happened a day after his high school graduation, is reported to have happened outside Legacy Suites apartments after an “unsanctioned pop-up party.” Alongside the 18-year-old, local hospitals also received two other victims, although they did not have life-threatening injuries like his.

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Per the Tallahassee Democrat, the police reported that a large crowd was at a parking garage at 411 Chapel Drive when the shooting took place. The Tallahassee Police Department is still investigating and is reportedly on the lookout for more than one suspect, as they hope to get more witnesses soon.

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Before his death, he had participated in spring football practice with the Ball State Cardinals. In his senior campaign, the defensive back helped Lowndes football to a 10-2 record. During the season, he made 15 tackles, including seven solo tackles and two interceptions. He also accumulated 243 kickoff return yards on 10 total returns.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder from Greenville, Florida, was one of the 15 football players who signed for the Ball State Cardinals on early signing day, on Wednesday, December 3. Recruited by head coach Mike Uremovich, he was one of the seven players from the state of Indiana to join the program.

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Efforts to raise funds for Gavin Yates-Lyons’ family

A GoFundMe fundraiser was raised after his death to support his family during this period of pain and loss. So far, almost $8,000 has been raised. His family admitted to being overwhelmed by the show of love and support so far.

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“Tragically, the morning after his graduation, Gavin was caught in the crossfire of a shooting and suffered critical injuries,” USA Today reported. “Despite the efforts of medical professionals and the countless prayers offered on his behalf, Gavin unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.”

“While our hearts are broken by this tremendous loss, we find comfort in knowing that Gavin is now resting with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven.”

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The family has requested that they be kept in prayers “as they mourn the loss of a remarkable young man whose impact will never be forgotten.”