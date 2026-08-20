College Football Program Mourns Tragic Passing of 20-Year-Old Athlete After Cancer Battle

Long before Ben Conken ever became a standout footballer, he was simply a boy who was curious about everything. At five, he was already waking before sunrise to hunt and fish beside his father, living by one rule: “get up and do something.” That restless spirit carried him to the University of West Florida. But at just 20, his journey ended far too soon.

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On August 20, UWF Athletics’ official X account shared the heartbreaking news of Ben Conken’s passing after his hard-fought battle with cancer.

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“We are deeply saddened to share the loss of a fellow Argo, Ben Conken. Shortly after joining our program, he began a hard-fought battle with cancer but continued to show his support for UWF. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those who knew and loved him,” wrote UWF Athletics in a statement.

His health soon started to deteriorate after he joined the Argos football program on a scholarship, cutting short a journey that had only just begun. Before making his mark at UWF, Conken was already a standout at Cottage Hill Christian, where he graduated with the Class of 2024.

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During his time at the school, he excelled in both football and baseball. According to Fox 10, in his senior year, his classmates voted him the school’s most athletic individual. But his impact extended beyond sports, with Cottage Hill Christian head coach Carvel Jones praising the character he showed away from the field as well.

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“He was a high-character guy, great family, hard worker. He was a dawg on the football field, but he was a great person off the field. We love the Conken family, and he’s going to be truly missed. I’ll never forget Ben’s smile as he walked into the room, what’s up, Coach, and we just shared those moments on and off the field,” Jones said, as reported by Fox 10.

Playing as a middle linebacker and outside linebacker during his time at Cottage Hill Christian, Conken delivered an impressive 85 tackles and 10 sacks in his final season. His performances earned him a place on the Mobile Press-Register All-Coastal High School team, a fitting recognition of the mark he left behind.

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He was one of the best athletes Cottage Hill Christian has ever produced, and his passing not only shocked UWF Athletics but also sent shockwaves through his former school.

“While our hearts are broken by his passing, we are comforted by the knowledge that he knew the Lord and placed his faith in Him. His earthly battle is over, and we trust that he is now resting in the presence of his Savior,” wrote the head of school in a statement.

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He is survived by his parents, Christopher and Christine Conken; his siblings, Will and Molly Conken; and his grandparents, David and Judy Conken, Christie Nelson, and Vernon and Trudy Jones, who now mourn his heartbreaking loss.

His funeral will be held this Saturday, August 22, at Cottage Hill Baptist Church, located at 4255 Cottage Hill Road in Mobile.