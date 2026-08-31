College Football Program Pays Tribute After 20-YO RB Passed Away During Game

The William Jewell community is still in shock with the sudden demise of their running back MicahJo Barnett during their season opener against Fort Lewis. Hours after the tragedy, over a hundred students, faculty, and teammates held a candlelight vigil for Barnett. Head coach Jason Ambroson announced that the team will play the rest of the season in his honor.

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“And I’m going to say it again: it is MicahJo,” Ambroson said. “Because he’s a part of all of us forever, and we will honor him by doing things differently, by doing things for him, and by celebrating him for as long as I am here at William Jewell College as a football coach.”

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As you can imagine, an incredibly emotional scene last night at William Jewell as they mourned MicahJo Barnett.The rest of the season will be in his honor, as will the rest of HC Jason Ambroson’s tenure. “He will continue to be a part of our football program because he is a… pic.twitter.com/jBOGD88q3q— PJ Green (@ByPJGreen) August 30, 2026

The running back was a homegrown talent from the area. Before playing at William Jewell, he was an All-State high school player who helped lead nearby Liberty North High School to a Missouri state championship.

Yasir Winston, the team captain, spoke during the campus candlelight vigil. According to the Star, Winston and his twin brother, Xavier, were typically the first to arrive at the William Jewell football facility every morning, with Barnett always arriving right behind them as the third. Winston noted that Barnett never had a bad day, but he had noticeable, uncharacteristic excitement for the season opener against Fort Lewis.

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“He walks in, ‘6! 12! Let’s do this thing,” Winston told the crowd at Barnett’s vigil, as reported by the Star. “Micah doesn’t even say all that, so I knew it was going to be a special day. He was the embodiment of a good teammate, a good friend, and a good son.”

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“I have this really high respect for guys that just do the work and put in the work and don’t complain,” Winston said, as reported by the Star. “He was the full embodiment of that. It doesn’t feel fair… This year’s going to be special, and we’re going to do it for MicahJo.”

Barnett, or “Mr. Liberty,” as Winston referred to him, sought to infect others with his vigor for life. “He would just always tell people to smile, tell people to be happy you’re alive, and for me, be happy I’m playing football,” senior defensive end Du’Vaughn Williams said, as reported by the Star.

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William Jewell College interim president Dr. Drew Van Horn also addressed the tragedy through an official press conference.

“What do shattered and crushed people do? We come together,” Van Horn said. “We are God’s angels to those who are around us right now. In the midst of our shatteredness, there is hope. There is love. There is God.”

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During his Saturday press conference, Van Horn emphasized that the tragedy was not due to a lack of immediate care. He expressed deep gratitude for the rapid, coordinated efforts of the sheriff’s office, police, EMS, school staff, and the team physician, emphasizing that everyone responded quickly and effectively.

His closest friend on the team, Cameron Emmons, a junior running back, is still in shock at his demise. Emmons shared a touching story from earlier in the spring when Barnett insisted on helping him repair his vehicle. He arrived with brand-new tools to ensure the job was done perfectly.

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“I said, ‘I thought you just did this to your truck.’ He said, ‘I had just winged mine, but for you, I want it done the right way. I want you safe,” Emmons said, as reported by the Star. “That sums up MicahJo perfectly. He cared about others more than himself. “Micah was a rock for our team, for his community of Liberty, and for his family.”

Despite watching the tragedy unfold before her eyes, Michelle Barnett, Barnett’s mother, still encouraged the team to continue its season in his memory.

“It’s gonna be a hard pill for me to swallow, because my son loved football since kindergarten,” she said. “But I need y’all to be strong. “Y’all can hear me up there yelling. I’m still gonna be yelling. I’m going to be yelling for MicahJo’s spirit.”

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What happened during the game?

On Saturday, August 29, during the first quarter of the Cardinals’ season opener against Fort Lewis College. Barnett, a 20-year-old business administration major and star running back, suffered a fatal medical emergency on the sideline.

With 5:15 remaining in the first quarter, Barnett scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown to give William Jewell a 7-0 lead. Video from the broadcast showed him celebrating the score with his teammates. Less than a minute later, at approximately 12:20 p.m., Barnett collapsed on the sideline after experiencing sudden, severe medical distress.

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Standby paramedics from the Liberty Fire Department immediately rushed to the sideline and administered aid for several minutes. Then they transported Barnett to a local hospital, where he was tragically pronounced dead.

Officials immediately halted the game with 4:32 left in the first quarter. They suspended the game and ultimately canceled it as players and coaches reeled from the emergency. The school has not yet released an official cause of death.

The heartbreak has left the campus in profound grief, completely shifting the focus from football to honoring a beloved student-athlete.