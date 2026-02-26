College Football Program Signs 6-Figure Jersey Patch Deal With Relief Group That Helped Locals Amid Ice Storm: Report

Close up view of an American Football sitting on a grass football field on the yard line. Generic Sports image . High quality photo xkwx athletics ball field football grass green horizontal american football background copy space culture game lines play recreation sport yard yard line american line pigskin sports white american football league american football player bet big game college competition environment final goal green yard helmet national sport outside sideline soccer sports background sports calendar sports club sports equipment sportswear stadium superbowl team touchdown tradition usa artificial

Close up view of an American Football sitting on a grass football field on the yard line. Generic Sports image . High quality photo xkwx athletics ball field football grass green horizontal american football background copy space culture game lines play recreation sport yard yard line american line pigskin sports white american football league american football player bet big game college competition environment final goal green yard helmet national sport outside sideline soccer sports background sports calendar sports club sports equipment sportswear stadium superbowl team touchdown tradition usa artificial

In this new era of NIL, players are not the only ones with multiple ways to earn money. ULM Athletics’ new partnership with Samaritan’s Purse is opening doors for the department to generate some extra cash. The school will place the organization’s logo on its football jerseys, bringing new revenue for the team that is struggling to gain momentum.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

So, the NCAA now allows teams to earn through jersey patches, and this partnership is bringing an amount north of $100K to the ULM program. But it’s not just the money, but also the noble cause tied to it. After the ice storm Fern hit Northeast Louisiana, Samaritan’s Purse teamed up with ULM to help clean up fallen trees and storm debris.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their players, too, joined in with the volunteers to help families recover from the intense damage caused by the storm. Their athletic director, SJ Tuohy, made it clear that, even though this partnership comes with money, the cause matters more to them.

That cause aligns perfectly with Samaritan’s Purse’s aim to help people around the world affected by war, disease, poverty, and natural disasters. They operate out of Boone, North Carolina, making sure to stand by the people who need them. It’s also a Christian relief and evangelism organization that caters to the spiritual needs of the people, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, this isn’t the first time any team has partnered with other organizations to make money. UNLV, too, has a jersey patch sponsorship agreement with Acesso Biologics. In this deal, the patches will go on multiple sports jerseys, including football, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Lane Kiffin was among the few who started the trend of partnering with organizations for patch deals, as they signed a multimillion-dollar agreement with Woodside Energy. With this new rule, teams can now put up to two commercial logos on uniforms and one additional piece of equipment during both the preseason and the regular season. They can also add another logo on uniforms during championship games.

“College sports are in an exciting new era of increased financial benefits for student-athletes, and the Cabinet’s vote today reflects the ongoing commitment of Division I members to drive additional revenues and fully fund those benefits,” Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

With that money, they are also finding ways to give it back to their people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samaritan’s Purse gets real on ULM Athletics efforts

Samaritan’s Purse volunteers were serving the people affected by the storm in five locations that included areas of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee. Then ULM players came in to help them through serving local people and making the most out of their opportunity. Even Samaritan’s Purse’s COO praised them for their efforts.

“At Samaritan’s Purse, we’re extremely excited that a private donor would support our work this way,” said Edward Graham, Chief Operating Officer for Samaritan’s Purse. “They chose to highlight what the Lord is doing to serve the suffering through our work. We have served in this part of Louisiana several times in the aftermath of disasters, and I recently got to spend time with some of ULM’s athletes who were volunteering with us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Graham also spent time with the players who came to support them, and even Louisiana Monroe’s players loved the efforts they were putting in.

“The Lord tells us to serve, and that’s what we’re out here doing,” offensive tackle John Goodman said.

So, all in all, ULM showed the world that, alongside generating revenue, even a good cause can be fulfilled.