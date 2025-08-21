College Football Program That Offered $200M to Change Conference Signs Mega Sponsorship Deal

Something big is stirring down South. A program that’s been cleaning for relevance just pulled off a corporate power play that could reshape its future. Fans might not have expected it, but soon everyone will see what this school has done to stay ahead in the new NIL-driven college football economy. The Memphis Tigers, sitting in a city where football and commerce have always been intertwined, just rewired one of their deepest corporate relationships into a full-on game changer. In a new revenue-sharing era where schools can give up to $20.5 million directly to their athletes, thinking outside the box is necessary. Now the question on everyone’s lips is, who are the players here?

According to On3 NIL’s X post on August 20, “Memphis has inked a new sponsorship deal with FedEx to place ads in end zones🐅” Turns out, Memphis had turned last April’s $25 million, 5-year NIL deal into a full Stadium sponsorship with FedEx that will change the landscape of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. It’s Learfield that facilitated the contract through Tiger Sports Properties. Starting the season opener against Chattanooga, the FedEx logo and leaping Tiger branding will dominate the end zones and sidelines. It will be accompanied by the tagline “Moving Memphis Athletics Forward. Together.” It’s bold and visible, exactly the kind of statement Memphis wants to make.

Memphis president Bill Hardgrave made a ringing endorsement of FedEx, which is an indication that the Tigers aren’t growing cold on the giant company anytime soon. “FedEx continues to further establish itself as a leading brand in the future of collegiate athletics,” he said. “We look forward to seeing one of the world’s most iconic logos in our end zones this fall.” Meanwhile, Tigers athletics director Ed Scott highlighted how the deal strengthens the program, provides more opportunities for student-athletes, and benefits the city of Memphis. Beyond aesthetics, this approach positions the Tigers to navigate the revenue-sharing era efficiently, funding payments outside the NIL Go clearinghouse and keeping more control in-house.

Memphis is also breaking new ground in college football marketing. The NCAA cleared on-field sponsorships in June 2024 in anticipation of NIL changes, and the Tigers are among the first to capitalize by putting logos in the end zones. By converting NIL commitments into long-term sponsorships, they’re not only maximizing revenue but also sending a signal. Memphis intends to lead in both athletics and the business of college football. And that’s where the conversation takes an even wilder turn.

Memphis Tigers dream big from end zones to expansion

This has more to do than just turf logos. Memphis has been swinging for a bigger stage. According to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger, the school offered the Big 12 the equivalent of $200 million to gain entry into the league. It was a desperate brilliance. The Tigers pledged to forgo revenue distribution for five years, offered opt-out clauses if they didn’t bring value, and even leaned on hometown sponsors to sweeten the pot.

President Bill Hardgrave personally spent over a year pitching Big 12 brass, hoping to move Memphis into the Power Four ranks. But in the end, it didn’t pan out. According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, the Big 12’s board wasn’t interested. Memphis, despite two straight bowl wins over Big 12 foes and a 21-5 record in its last two seasons, was left outside looking in. As the school said, “While those discussions did not ultimately move in our favor, our University and Memphis Athletics are stronger than ever, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our position nationally.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet, while the Big 12 closed its doors, Memphis opened another one. The FedEx deal plants a flag not just on the field, but in the future business of college football. It says the Tigers isn’t out of the picture.