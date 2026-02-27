High School Athletes Fabricate Performance Footage to Misguide College Football Programs: Report

Recruiting just picked up a new headache. A new study from risk management firm Alethea warns that artificial intelligence-generated misinformation is spreading fast across sports. It can come in any form, like fake quotes, made-up controversies, and even fabricated announcements tied to real athletes. Some players even had to publicly deny viral posts they never made. That’s how convincing it has become, and now it’s hitting high school recruiting.

According to reports, some football recruits are using AI to fabricate highlight plays. The clip making the rounds shows a one-minute highlight reel packed with explosive plays that look real with smooth cuts and clean movement and audio; you probably wouldn’t be able to tell it’s fake. You can only imagine the chaos it will create if it becomes a trend.

It’s common for recruits to use assistance to edit and enhance their photos and videos. But the concerning new development is that some manipulation involves inserting plays that never happened.

Others are changing jersey numbers, adjusting route alignments, or pulling unrelated clips together to create what would amaze their viewers. And for a casual fan scrolling on social media, it comes across as real, mind-blowing highlights. But college staff aren’t casual viewers.

This is what evaluators are meant to do: notice the little things. See if the defender reaction timing feels off, if scoreboards line up with the flow of the game, and whether body mechanics match the down and distance. But unfortunately for those players creating highlights out of thin air, college programs don’t offer based on X clips. They request full game film through verified platforms like Hudl and cross-check rosters and confirm opponents.

Once a clip doesn’t match verified footage, trust is gone. And in recruiting, credibility is currency.

If a staff member finds manipulated film, the offer is done. The pressure on the players is real because exposure feels like a must as social media pushes comparison culture every weekend. But fabricating film is playing with fire, and the NCAA won’t ignore this if it grows.

If a player is caught, he runs a risk of losing his scholarship and getting removed from recruiting boards. In extreme cases, eligibility reviews depend on the association involved.

Even beyond the school consequences, there’s the digital memory. Once people hear about the fake productions, there’s always a shadow, even if you do something genuine. But on the flip side, just as AI can distort, it can also bring structure.

AI is quickly becoming a tool in the world of college football recruiting

One of the best examples of AI creating a structural balance is 247Sports’ Composite ranking system. This doesn’t rely on just one evaluator alone, as it aggregates data from several recruiting services with a weighted model. That helps create a more balanced national and positional ranking.

This AI-assisted production reduces individual bias and organizes massive amounts of ranking data into one point that readers can quickly digest. It doesn’t replace live evaluation nor override internal recruiting boards, but it provides a middle average point. That’s AI being used to create clarity instead of illusion.

The future of recruiting won’t belong to whoever has the boldest edit or the biggest platform. It will belong to programs that verify efficiently, evaluate thoroughly, and still value the human side of development.