College Football QB Draws WR Interest From NFL Teams After Combine Snub

After being snubbed by the NFL Combine, former Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos is finding new hope. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, teams are showing interest in him not just as a quarterback, but also at a different position.

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“Former Florida State QB Tommy Castellanos has drawn interest ahead of the NFL Draft as a quarterback and a slot receiver. Castellanos, who also played at UCF and BC, did WR drills at the end of his pro day and is training at both positions,” Pelissero posted on X.

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The NCAA denied Castellanos’ request for another year of eligibility to play for the Florida State Seminoles. The denial forced him to declare for the NFL Draft. His consideration as a slot receiver must have been a result of his impressive running game.

At his Pro Day, he ran a 4.62 40-yard dash, which was very much in line with expectations for a player whose athleticism is considered one of his greatest strengths. However, the position switch might also have stemmed from his shortcomings as a quarterback.

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Castellanos’ college football career record of 6,449 passing yards, 48 touchdowns, 1,984 rushing yards, and 24 rushing touchdowns in 38 games seems good enough to have earned him an invite to the NFL Combine. The invites are sent by a committee of scouts and NFL personnel, who review and pick eligible prospects by voting. However, he was not invited due to prevailing views of his status as a fringe draft prospect.

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As a quarterback, Castellanos’ 5-foot-11 height is not his only flaw, as NFL quarterbacks mostly have a significant height advantage and long hands to aid their passing game. He also has a poor pass completion percentage of 58.5% and 28 interceptions. These two factors have done his quarterback career a great disservice and, together, would limit any prospect’s ability to excel.

Castellanos won’t be the first quarterback to have been asked to make the switch. New England picked Julian Edelman, who was a dual-threat QB at Kent State. Despite never playing receiver in college, the Patriots used him there. In some cases, the transition happened at the college level.

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Braxton Miller started out as a QB with Ohio State. However, after a shoulder injury, he switched to WR and was drafted by the Texans as such. Randall Cobb had a similar timeline with Kentucky. In Castellanos’ case, the dual-threat aspect makes the move imaginable.

Tommy Castellanos’ career ahead of the NFL Draft

To a large extent, Castellanos has put in the work, and whatever good comes for him from the NFL Draft would be an expected reward for his hard work. The 22-year-old began his college career in 2022 with the UCF Knights and played just five games before transferring to Boston College, where he played for two seasons.

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His time at Boston College showcased his dual-threat potential, as he became the first player in program history to pass for over 2,000 yards and rush for over 1,000 in the same season. This ability to make plays with his legs is what’s keeping his NFL dream alive, despite concerns about his passing accuracy.

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His lack of game time led him to transfer to FSU, where he ran for 557 yards and scored 9 touchdowns while throwing for 2,760 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions in 2025.