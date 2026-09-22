College Football QB Falls Into Coma After Terrifying On-Field Head Injury, Family Seeks $95,000 Medical Support

What began as an ordinary Saturday afternoon for Mayville State quickly turned terrifying. Matt Donovan scrambled during the third quarter, but a head-to-head collision abruptly ended the play. The quarterback went down on the field as teammates and medical personnel rushed toward him.

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Donovan was airlifted to Fargo, where doctors discovered a brain bleed and performed emergency surgery. He remains in a medically induced coma.

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The Simpson University Red Hawks, the team that Mayville State and Donovan faced, also released a statement on their X account expressing their sadness over the incident and offering their support to Donovan and his family.

“The entire Simpson University community is praying for Matt, his family, his teammates and coaches, and the Mayville State community. We pray for God’s strength, comfort, and healing to surround Matt and all those who love and support him,” the statement read.

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Doctors relieved the pressure in his brain to prevent further damage. It was a measure they took to reduce the pressure caused by the bleeding in his brain.

“For context, the pressure in the average person’s brain is a 4,” Mayville State said in a statement. “His was many times more than that.”

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A small sense of hope emerged on Sunday when Donovan’s eyes responded normally to light, giving his family and the programme some much-needed encouragement. It was a positive sign after an extremely difficult night, which the neurosurgeon described simply as “a win.”

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Matt’s recovery, his family is also facing the mounting financial burden of his medical treatment. His sister, Ashley Klar, has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help the Donovan family cover medical bills and other expenses.

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As of Tuesday, $82,053 had been raised, with the family hoping to raise another $13,000 approximately to reach their goal and support Matt’s ongoing treatment.

“Matthew is now recovering in the ICU, and our family is staying close by as we take things one moment at a time during this incredibly difficult and uncertain season,” the GoFundMe page read.

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Before making his mark with the Comets, Matt Donovan was a standout at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Minnesota.

Like his older brother Riley, Donovan starred for K-M’s football team during his high school career. His condition has brought sorrow to the entire team and the program, with his high school head coach describing it as the most difficult time of the coach’s career.

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Mayville State Coach Opens Up After Matt Donovan’s Frightening Injury

Saturday began like any other competitive game for Mayville, with both teams focused on the action and the scoreboard. But one rushing play changed the mood completely, leaving coaches and players facing a moment far more serious than anything happening on the field.

The team continued the game with Donovan’s backup, Axel Anderson, taking over at quarterback after the injury. Later, QB Aiden Marcussen also stepped in and helped with a last-second touchdown to secure a 42-41 victory. However, head coach Rocky Larson remained emphatic about his injured quarterback.

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“And it’s not just Mayville, Portland. It’s the Fargo-Moorhead area, it’s the Grand Forks area, it’s the whole state of North Dakota, it’s the Midwest. People are pulling together and praying for this kid to get through this, and he is tougher than nails. He’s gonna get through it. He’s gonna fight to get through it, and he’s got so many people pulling for him. He’s got no choice but to get through it,” said Larson in his conversation with the media.

Matt Donovan grew up playing football with his father, Terry Donovan. Donovan later became the quarterback for Kasson-Mantorville High School in Minnesota, where his father served as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator.

Terry spent 14 seasons with Kasson-Mantorville before taking the head coaching job at La Crescent-Hokah in 2022.

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Matt spent four years as a varsity starter for the Komets, leading their triple-option attack and earning team captain honours twice.

During his senior season at Kasson-Mantorville in 2021, he rushed for more than 2,000 yards, passed for over 800 yards, and helped K-M reach the Class 4A state championship game.

Beyond football, Matt also excelled in hockey for Dodge County. In three varsity seasons, he recorded 43 goals and 90 points, finishing as the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer on the 2021 Class 1A state runner-up team.

He is a multi-talented man, and it’s unfortunate to see what has happened to him. The latest developments offer a ray of hope, but uncertainty remains.