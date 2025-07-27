College Football QB Gets Engaged to 3x Miss USA Finalist After Years of Courtship

Every time, love stories don’t come with fireworks and fairy tales. There are some stories where two people are doing their own thing and chasing big dreams in totally different worlds. But somehow they always find their way back to each other. While one’s out there throwing passes under stadium lights, the other’s on stage under a spotlight, and yet, they’re each other’s biggest cheerleader. It’s neither loud nor flashy. But it’s real. And that’s what matters the most.

There is something about proposals that’s just magical, isn’t it? It’s at that very moment that the world stops. You can no longer hear any crowd noise or camera clicks. Some go big with flashy destinations and backdrops; others like to keep it low-key. But no matter how it happens, it’s one of the best moments in life. And recently, one of those moments played out in a quiet corner of Dallas, where a college football athlete finally proposed to his longtime girlfriend.

In a recent post shared on IG, Missouri State QB Jacob Clark has finally asked out his girlfriend, Darby Davis, in the most picture-perfect way. In a quiet spot in Dallas, surrounded by trees and soft evening light, he got down on one knee and asked his longtime girlfriend, Darby, to marry him. And honestly? The look on both their faces said it all. Darby looked absolutely surprised in the first picture. Jacob shared the post with the cutest caption, “Forever and then some.” In the fourth photo, the couple just stood there locked in on each other as if they literally couldn’t stop smiling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Clark (@jacobclark_12)

This wasn’t some whirlwind romance that popped up overnight. Jacob and Darby have been going strong for more than 7 years. Back in 2018, Darby posted the sweetest birthday message on X for Jacob Clark’s 18th. “Happy 18th birthday to my favorite guy— thank you for never failing to make me laugh, letting me cry on your shoulder (sorry it’s a lot), & loving me always <3” she wrote. She ended it with, “You inspire me in so many ways, babe!! I love you 💛.” Back then, it wasn’t just high school puppy love. They were already dreaming about the future.

Over these years, Jacob and Darby went from high school sweethearts to full-blown couple goals. As soon as they made it official, the fans turned the comment section into one big celebration. Former Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan jumped in with, “I love this, congrats!!” One fan wrote, “OH MY GOSH! I AUDIBLY GASPED OUT LOUD AT MY PHONE!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭 LET’S GO!!!!!! The most beautiful couple to ever exist-congratulations ❤️❤️.” And Darby straight-up commented, “LETS GET MARRIED!!!” The vibe? Pure excitement. People aren’t just happy for them; they are screaming for them.

Years of wins, love, and the cutest Instagram moments

The guy kneeling with a ring and that big smile, Jacob Clark, isn’t just Darby’s biggest fan. He’s also Missouri State’s QB. In 2024 alone, he threw for 3,604 yards, racked up 26 touchdowns, and set school records for single-season passing yards, completions, and touchdowns. He was named First-Team All-MVFC, finished 14th in Walter Payton Award voting, and casually landed on about every weekly award list you can think of. Clark even passed for 431 yards and 4 TDs in one game.

And if you scroll through his Instagram, it’s pretty clear where his heart’s been all along. On February 12, it was Darby’s birthday, he shared the cutest note saying, “Happy Birthday @darby__davis 🫶🏼!! I’m so lucky to have you by my side! Here’s to celebrating you today and always!!” It shows that Darby’s clearly been by his side all the time.

Darby Davis is a proud Dallas native who now calls Kansas City her home. Darby’s carved out her space in the real estate world, bringing in a mix of Southern charm and Midwest heart to everything she does. She’s also a three-time first runner-up in the Miss Kansas pageant. In an emotional IG post, she wrote, “Even though the result was the same, this time was different. I will trust that God is closing certain doors & opening the right ones!”

It’s clear she’s poured her heart into everything she does, whether it’s pageants or helping someone buy their first home. “Since the world didn’t end on Sunday night,” she joked, “I’d love to be your preferred real estate agent in Kansas & Missouri!”. Darby isn’t just helping people find homes; she’s also making Kansas City feel like her home.

From throwback posts of graduation caps to football wins, birthdays, and big life moves, Jacob and Darby’s Instagram timelines quietly tell the story. They have been celebrating each other’s victories for years now. Whether it was cheering on Jacob Clark’s college football journey or Darby chasing crowns and closing real estate deals, they’ve been by each other’s side through it all. celebration posts.