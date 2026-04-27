College Football QB Joins Dolphins’ Minicamp as WR to Save Career

The Florida State Seminoles’ Thomas Castellanos’ NFL dream is alive, but it comes at a cost. A couple of NFL teams have invited the prospect to a mini training camp, but the catch is that Castellanos will not be playing as a quarterback, but in a role he was more or less preparing for.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Miami Dolphins have invited Thomas Castellanos for a minicamp tryout. For a player who went undrafted, this kind of chance matters a lot. It gives him one more platform to show his athleticism, movement, and flexibility, especially as teams look at him beyond the quarterback role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Castellanos also received a rookie minicamp invite from the Tennessee Titans, but this chance came with a clear shift in role. Instead of being looked at as a quarterback, he was invited to work at wide receiver, showing that Tennessee sees his speed and athletic ability as his best path into the NFL.

Talks about a possible change of position for Castellanos began even before the NFL draft. He had been training in both the quarterback and slot receiver positions after he attracted top NFL teams with a 4.62 40-yard dash at Florida State’s Pro Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it was not just his pro day dash that made the difference. His running is a quality that Castellanos prides in and has established himself as a very athletic quarterback with his running game. Throughout his 38-game college career. He ran for 1,984 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

While he also threw for 6449 yards and 49 touchdowns, his passing game has been under heavy criticism. He had a 58.5% pass completion percentage. Perhaps the most unforgivable flaw in his game is his 5-foot-11 height, which is below the preference of many NFL teams. These factors were the reasons he was not invited to the NFL Combine and eventually not picked by any team in the draft.

For a player of his profile who lacks height and struggles with accuracy, NFL teams would rather take advantage of any other quality he has. And this is where running comes for Castellanos. Castellanos would have it different for him if the NCAA granted his request for another year of eligibility. The quarterback, perhaps knowing he has some aspects of his game to improve, wanted to stay in college football for one more year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Had he been able to stay, he could have improved his passing accuracy or had a proper chance to play as a wide receiver. With all of these, it is quite certain that his draft stock would rise, and he would probably be picked in the latter rounds of the draft. But his request for eligibility was denied, and he was forced to enter the NFL Draft afterward.

“To Florida State, thank you for changing my life,” Castellanos wrote in his NFL Draft declaration post on Instagram. “Being a Seminole has been an absolute dream come true. From the relationships built to the moments that will stay with me forever, I’m proud to graduate from this incredible university, and I will carry the garnet and gold with me wherever I go.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His invitation to the Titans’ and Dolphins’ camps means it could all work for his good, as a successful training camp might just be what Castellanos needs, especially when it comes to securing a spot on the Titans’ roster in the long run.

Tennessee Titans’ draft class

The Tennessee Titans drafted eight players from the 2026 NFL Draft, including two players in the first round. However, experts believe the Titans should have done better with their selection, especially criticizing them for not going all out for Jeremiyah Love.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yet Titans fans will be left wondering for some time whether Borgonzi should have figured out a way to deal up one spot for Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love, who went No. 3 to Arizona … where he seems miscast at present,” USA Today’s Nate Davis wrote.

Carnell Tate was the franchise’s first pick with the fourth overall pick, and was joined in the first round by Kendric Faulk, who was the No. 31 overall pick. In the second round, Anthony Hill Jr. was the No. 60 overall pick. Out of the eight players selected, there is no quarterback among them, and Carnell Tate is the only wide receiver. This could be a big advantage for Castellanos, with fewer competitors to battle with.

ADVERTISEMENT

After going undrafted, Thomas Castellanos did not have many clear paths left into the league. That is why the move matters now: NFL teams showed more interest in his athleticism at wide receiver than in his future at quarterback, and the Dolphins and Titans minicamp invites have given him a real chance to keep his football endeavor going.